Andrea Leadsom backs de-trunking of A5 through Towcester

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 17th April 2021 16:30

It is clear that when the Towcester Relief Road is complete,

(expected Spring 2023), the A5 needs to be de-trunked as a

priority, with traffic calming measures, a lowered speed limit

and appropriate signage to be used to deter HGVs from going

through the centre of Towcester. Following the virtual meeting on the Towcester Relief Road, many constituents have been in touch with Andrea Leadsom MP to raise their concerns about the position of Highways England as well as the issues of noise, pollution and safety on the A5.

Along with Cllr Phil Larratt, Andrea has written to Highways England asking that they honour the commitment of the Highways Agency to look at de-trunking the A5.

Dear Adrian and Dave, I am contacting you in relation to the Towcester Relief Road and as a follow up to the virtual meeting that was held on Friday 12th March. Since the meeting, many constituents have been in touch with myself and Cllr Larratt to raise their concerns about the position of Highways England, as well as their increasing alarm at the levels of noise, pollution and safety on the A5. It is clear that the A5 needs to be de-trunked as a priority, with traffic calming measures, a lowered speed limit and appropriate signage to be used to deter HGVs from going through the centre of Towcester. This will prevent the A5 from being used as a rat run, and once the relief road is up and running, encourage them to use this as their main route. We understand that there is a precedent for this action, with other market towns that have experienced similar problems to Towcester having successfully had their main roads de-trunked. At the virtual meeting, you confirmed that the depth of the relief road would be easily changeable into the depth required for its future dualling. I strongly encourage you to commit to this action and work with myself, Persimmon and the local authorities to expedite the outstanding approvals needed to get construction of the relief road proceeding at pace. It is my view that at the very least, you should honour the commitment of the Highways Agency in which they said the de-trunking of the road would be a real possibility to prevent HGVs using the A5. Residents of Towcester and visitors continue to experience unacceptable noise disruption, levels of pollution and remain concerned about the safety of the road for both pedestrians and other road users. We expect and wish for you to work with and engage with us, and the community, to rectify this serious problem. We look forward to your response and finding a way forward to ensure that the A5 can be de-trunked and work on the relief road can be expedited. Best wishes, The Rt Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire Cllr Phil Larratt Cabinet Member for Highways & Waste West Northamptonshire Council

