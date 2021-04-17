Solid afternoon at Imola for Aston Martin qualifying

Lance Stroll - "I am pretty happy with the session, but it is a shame that my best lap was deleted in Q3. We were in ninth so that knocked me down a place."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal of Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin “A solid afternoon where both drivers were pushing hard. Lance’s best effort was discounted for a breach of track limits, but he progressed to Q3 once again and is well placed to score points tomorrow. We saw in Bahrain that we were more competitive in the race compared to qualifying and I anticipate the same here. Lance should be able to race the cars ahead of him, just as he did in Bahrain. Our race pace should also help us bring Sebastian into contention for points. We will do our homework tonight to be fully prepared for tomorrow with plenty of strategy options.”



“I am pretty happy with the session, but it is a shame that my best lap was deleted in Q3. We were in ninth so that knocked me down a place. The margins for track limits are very fine and a few drivers were caught out today. I said yesterday how much I enjoy this track and the car felt really good today – as though it has really come alive this weekend. That is encouraging, but it is a very tight grid and we want to be closer to the front. We are all working hard to do that. We are not miles off and we know where we can improve. It will be interesting to see how we perform in the race because the long run pace yesterday looked similar to the teams around us. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”



“Overall, I think it was a reasonable qualifying session. I think there was a little bit left on the table in some of my laps, but it is obviously very tight and a tenth or two can cost you quite a lot of positions. I feel we are making progress, but I am still missing the full confidence to extract the maximum. I am still not entirely happy, but I am happier than last time [in Bahrain]. I can see and feel the progress we are making: session by session, lap by lap, we are getting that little bit better. I do not know what to expect tomorrow because all the teams appear to be very closely matched in the middle of the grid, and it is a narrow track where overtaking is not easy. There is also the question of whether it will rain, which might help us. Regardless, we need a clean getaway tomorrow and then we can take it from there.”



