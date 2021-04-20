Rt. Hon. Andrea Leadsom MP at the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 20th April 2021 09:09

On arrival at the Tove Valley Centre site at midday on Thursday 15th April 2021, Mrs Leadsom was welcomed by a member of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship's Leadership, Mrs Rosemary Fischer, who led a minute's silence in remembrance of Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Annabelle Padwick, founder of ‘Life at No 27', subsequently thanked Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship for the offer of the use of the land and the sponsors Henchman Ltd and PlantWorks Ltd for their support of the Charity. She also outlined the aims of the ‘Life at No.27' Project and her plans for the space. Mrs Leadsom expressed her support for the Project and spoke about the importance of this type of less formal mental health support, before planting a commemorative rose bush. For more information about the ‘Life at No. 27' Project, and how to get involved, please visit https://lifeatno27.com/

Jeremy Binley, Tove Valley Centre Project Lead, conducted a tour of the newly completed Tove Valley Centre. He explained some of the ways in which the Church and local community are already making use of the building to Mrs Leadsom, who was very complimentary about the facilities and quality of the building. She also spoke positively about the work that the Church is doing and the efforts that they have gone to in order to provide this new building.

At TVBF, we were delighted that Annabelle was able to start moving her therapy gardens onto the TVC site as soon as we received the keys. However, 'Life at No. 27' is not the only group that we have been able to welcome to the TVC. Since some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on 12th April, a number of other groups have been able to take advantage of the facilities that the TVC offers. As Christians, we are keen to support the whole person, body, mind and spirit, so we are very pleased that a variety of therapy and activity groups are taking place at the TVC.

Anyone interested in booking space at the TVC can find our Terms and Conditions of hire as well as Application Forms at https://www.tvbf.co.uk/tvc. To check availability before booking please email bookings@tovevalleycentre.co.uk

For details about Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship and what we are providing at the Tove Valley Centre, please visit https://www.tvbf.co.uk/ or email comms@tvbf.co.uk



