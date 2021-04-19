  • Bookmark this page

New restart grants available in West Northants

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 19th April 2021 12:25
A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “As lockdown measures are gradually eased, we know that these non-essential businesses which have been closed for a long period of time will need financial support to re-open and recover.A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “As lockdown measures are gradually eased, we know that these non-essential businesses which have been closed for a long period of time will need financial support to re-open and recover.

New grants are now available to support non-essential retail, hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

The Restart Grant Scheme, which was announced by central government last month, is open to applications until 30 June 2021 and is aimed at helping businesses who offer in person services to reopen safely.

Businesses must operate from a premises and pay business rates in order to be eligible for the one-off grants of either £2,667, £4,000 or £6,000 for non-essential retailers, and £8,000, £12,000 or £18,000 for hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses.

“We are pleased to make more government grant funding available and would urge eligible businesses to apply as soon as possible.”

For more information regarding grant applications and eligibility, and to access the applications portal please visit  www.westnorthants.gov.uk/businessgrants

