Lib Dems Welcome New Public Toilets

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 19th April 2021 18:19
Liberal Democrats have welcomed the start of work to refurbish Towcester’s public toilets, that were closed years ago by Conservative run South Northamptonshire Council.

Councillor Martin Johns says: “This has been a long running campaign by the Liberal Democrats to get Towcester’s public toilets reopened. The new facilities will be managed by Towcester Town Council, who stepped in after the now scrapped South Northamptonshire Council refused. Local people and visitors to our town will once again be able to spend a penny; well perhaps something like 20 pence.”

Martin Johns added: “There was always some irony that whilst the Conservatives didn’t support public toilets in Roman Towcester, the Romans had such facilities 2,000 years ago. So it’s been good bringing the Tories more up to date.”

Councillor David Tarbun says: “Liberal Democrats promised Towcester residents that we would get the public toilets reopened and we’ve done it. It’s for local people to judge for themselves if it’s coincidental that the Conservatives left handing over the facilities to the town council until just before local elections.”

Councillor Lisa Samiotis and John Wade added: “The refurbished public toilets will in future fully comply with modern standards of hygiene and security. They will be managed by a specialist company on behalf of Towcester Town Council.”

To join the campaign to keep car parks free, and for improved public transport: info@snld.org.uk

www.facebook.com/SNLibDems         www.westnorthantslibdems.org.uk
