Town Mayor to ‘Brave the Shave’ for Macmillan

Author: Steph Campbell Published: 21st April 2021 10:12
Unfortunately, with having to contend with the virus pandemic over the last 12 months, it has been almost impossible for Brackley Town Mayor Councillor Chris Cartmell to do any fundraising for his Mayoral charities.

So he has decided to 'Brave the Shave' for Macmillan Cancer Support to help raise much needed funds for this charity. Councillor Cartmell has recently lost a close member of his family to cancer and knows a number of other friends who have suffered a similar loss and received support from Macmillan. Please give generously to help fight cancer.

Councillor Cartmell said “After all how many public figures like myself are going to take on this challenge. Please support my fundraising, I have set a target of £1000, if I manage to raise more than this amount, I may even shave off my beard as well. Saturday 15 May is the target date for my hair to be shaved off !!”

You can donate via the link below on the Macmillan website, or the link below.

https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/sha./chris-cartmell

