Local News Support local shops and keep Towcester car parks free say Lib Dems Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 21st April 2021 13:28 Support local shops and keep Towcester car parks free say Lib Dems - L-R David Tarbun, Lisa Samiotis, John Wade



Liberal Democrats are campaigning to support our local shops by keeping Towcester’s car parks free to use. Lib Dems also want better public transport, including an electric-powered shuttle bus service for the town, as a green alternative to help reduce car journeys.



Councillor David Tarbun says: “The failed Conservatives state in their election leaflets, if they win, only zero emission vehicles will have free parking in public car parks. Charging for parking will put people off from shopping in Towcester, hitting business just when they need more support not less.”



David Tarbun adds: “Because of coronavirus, our local shops have been under threat, so these proposed parking charges are just a crazy idea for a small market town.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis says: “Liberal Democrats won the argument for more town centre parking, but Conservatives only see car parks as a ‘cash cow’, much like their £42 a year charge on green waste bins. Liberal Democrats have been calling for local car parks to be run by the Town Council, to keep them free. The Conservatives refused and we now can see why.”



John Wade adds: “Parking charges have been a disaster for shops in Northampton. As an alternative, Liberal Democrats want much better and affordable public transport across Northamptonshire. In Towcester, we want an environmentally friendly shuttle bus service, across the town’s estates and nearby villages, to get people into town easily.”



For more information and / or to join the campaign to stop car park charging and for improved public transport: info@snld.org.uk



