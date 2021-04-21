DHL land North of Towcester's Bell Plantation

Author: Jonny Ball - Conservative Published: 21st April 2021 18:41

Miranda, Louise and Louisa walk the proposed site



The consultation on the land on the A5 that is to be developed for DHL started this week and after walking the site with local residents last week, the new Conservative candidates for Towcester and Roade attended the public consultation events, showing that they are keen to work with local residents to mitigate the effects that such a large development would have on the local community.



Being of strategic importance the proposals for development on this land were included in the Local Plan that was approved by all the councillors in SNC.

Many local residents have investigated the processes that led to its inclusion in the Local Plan where the LibDems admitted that they could have done more to inform residents about this proposed development.



Miranda Wixon said: “It is vital that we are looking at ways in which this size of proposals can be mitigated to enable local people who live close to this new development to minimise the environmental impact of this planned development.”



Liberal Democrats have publicly praised the initiative on Facebook as all their own doing delivering football pitches and changing facilities.

Towcester Town Football Club (TTFC) have not reported how the money is going to be provided for the actual facilities - DHL confirmed in the meeting that they are ONLY providing the land: no landscaping, no buildings, no services, no money and no parking for players and spectators.

The Lib Dems promise that this whole scheme “will not cost local tax payers a penny”.

Raising questions to DHL, residents were not so convinced that this promise could be delivered without any money being asked for from local people.



Acknowledging that it is impossible to prevent the development of the site, candidate Louisa Fowler questioned DHL about the details of the landscaping in order to ensure the impact is mitigated: “The site needs to ensure that it considers the highest environmental standards, including using mature trees in the the woodland planting and DHL must also commit to replacing trees which fail. We will also be asking for the use of living walls,” said Louisa Fowler. ‘The commitments DHL gave during the public consultation were vague - councillors must be tough and hold developers to account.’



Maggie Clubley commented that, “Thorough assessments of traffic implications need to be considered for the whole area. Ways to ensure that traffic from the site and local parking will not adversely affect local people’s quiet enjoyment of their homes, must be considered. We need to ensure there are ways to stop large vehicles entering narrow lanes and Towcester High Street, particularly if congestion occurs on other local routes”.



Miranda added, “It appears that the current Liberal Democrat councillors have not engaged with the local community to understand the impact and concerns.

"Many people feel that they have been neglected by being brought to the table after the deal has been done. The desire to get a site for the football pitches appears to have been a higher priority than the needs of the local villagers and residents of Towcester.

"The Football pitches will also have an impact on weekend parking in villages for home and visiting teams when there is greater demand for the need of easy access to and from homes and when farmers continue to use heavy equipment to maintain their work seven days a week.

"There simply must be a better solution.”



Together Louisa, Miranda and Maggie are determined to work with residents to understand their concerns and to represent their views on the Council. They are a new voice in local politics.



Maggie Clubley, Louisa Fowler and Miranda Wixon are the Conservative candidates for the Towcester and Roade Ward in the West Northants Unitary Elections on 6 May 2021.





