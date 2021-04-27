New 95% mortgage guarantee scheme good news for buyers

Author: Craig Bees Published: 27th April 2021 09:07

You may have read of the new 95% mortgage scheme being rolled out to try and help more first-time buyers to get on the property ladder. This offers access to mortgages worth 95% of the price of a home making the required deposit just 5% - good news for first-time buyers as many high loan-to-value mortgages (designed for them) were withdrawn by major high street lenders in the past year, as lockdown restrictions were in place.

How does it work?

The scheme runs from April 2021 to December 2022. The government will give a partial guarantee to the mortgage lender of up to 15% if a borrower defaults on their repayments, which gives lenders the confidence to reintroduce these higher loan-to-value mortgages.

A 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage refers to the percentage of the property’s value that is being covered by the mortgage. The remaining 5% will be paid by you as the deposit to secure the loan.

It is possible to get either a 95 per cent loan-to-value (LTV), fixed, or even a tracker mortgage – which means your interest rate will change (and therefore repayments will change) in line with the Bank of England’s base rate.

The mortgage rates so far vary across providers but are currently around 4% for two-year fixed rate deals. Lenders are also setting their rates higher for a tracker mortgage than for fixed products. To find out more about the government-backed mortgage scheme, visit gov.uk

Who is eligible?

It is available as long as you are buying a primary residence (a home to live in), and not a buy-to-let investment, a holiday home or a second home.

The banks will apply the same strict stress tests to your income and repayment amounts – and credit history will be a factor, too. It now needs to be excellent, not just good.

It’s important to be aware that furlough is still a relatively new concept and mortgage providers are wary of lending to those on the furlough scheme.

If this is your position, it may be worth waiting to get back to full-time employment before applying for a mortgage. Even if you can secure one while on furlough, you will get more favourable rates if you can show you have a steady income.

It may also be a struggle for self-employed first-time buyers too, even with three years’ worth of healthy accounts. It’s best to seek advice from a mortgage advisor as early as you can to see what your options will be.

And staying on the subject of mortgages, here with this week’s Q&A.

Q: We are buying a house and whilst we have a mortgage agreed, how can I be sure we are getting the best deal available?

A: If you only talk to one lender you almost certainly will not be getting the best deal. The easiest way is to speak to a ‘whole of market’ mortgage broker. They will note your circumstances and look at the lenders that match your requirements in terms of the deposit you have and your financial circumstances. If you want to know how much a mortgage will cost each month visit https://www.landc.co.uk/p/partners/bartram-and-co where our real time calculator will show you the keenest interest rates and work out the cost for you, based on your needs.

If you have any property queries e-mail it to me at the address below and we will do our best to help.

