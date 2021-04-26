NN12

>

News

>

Local News Lib Dems: Strong Support for Clean Air Zone Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 26th April 2021 14:02 David Tarbun says: “There’s a growing recognition that the new housing development road under construction must be upgraded to a bypass



Liberal Democrats are receiving strong support on the doorstep for their proposals for creating a Clean Air Zone in Towcester, with a bypass for the town.



David Tarbun says: “There’s a growing recognition that the new housing development road under construction must be upgraded to a bypass. The road can then be adopted by Highways England. Pressure needs to be placed on government to fund the cost of upgrading. The failure to secure a bypass when giving planning permission to expand Towcester falls entirely on the failed, and now scrapped, Conservative councils.”



Lisa Samiotis adds: “Our MP recently wrote to Highways England asking for signage to direct HGVs onto the ‘relief road’. Liberal Democrats asked Highways England the same questions. But unlike our MP we are giving Highways England’s reply. The full reply to us from Highways England has been sent by the Liberal Democrats to Andrea Leadsom. We give a summary here.”



Highways England: ‘The road constructed by the developers to supply their housing development is not being built to divert HGVs away from the A5, permanent signage cannot be placed on part of the Strategic Road Network of which the A5 is part of to divert HGVs away. There is no evidence of permanent or temporary diversions away from market towns.’



Liberal Democrat John Wade says: “It’s clear that the only way to ensure Towcester is rid of traffic pollution is a government funded upgrade to the new housing development road, to create a bypass. A Towcester Clean Air Zone is needed now.



Liberal Democrats are also calling for much better public transport, including an electric powered shuttle bus service for Towcester and surrounding villages.” Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.