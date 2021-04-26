The Not so Beautiful Game: Towcester Town Football a tale of Two Halves

Following the surprising announcement at the DHL consultation that the much promised football pitches behind the Bell Plantation are far from ready for kick off this has not come as a shock to members of Towcester Town Football Supporters Club. The club in Islington Road has been in the cross fire as the Football Club took the Football teams out of the heart of Towcester to focus on local politics.



Having reopened last week members socially distanced outside to celebrate the opportunity of coming together again after a long period of lockdown. Based in Islington Road the Towcester Town Football Supporters Club was founded in 1967 to promote association football in Towcester and still has it’s heart supporting local football.



It’s recent history is far cry from it’s glorious days when football in Towcester was based in the club which had a multi-generational appeal with most families in Towcester remembering celebrations from winning trophies to christenings, parties, weddings and even wakes in the concert room at the back of the club. Walls were covered in awards and smiling recipients. It was a hub of the community in the centre of the residential area of Towcester. The club has grown up with the community and has an eclectic architecture as bits were added ad-hoc to accommodate the needs of football in the town.



But things changed with current management of the TTFC where there was more interest in moving celebrations to the Town Hall away from the town supporters. Poised on the edge of building changing facilities the supporters club had to return the funding and stop the project when TTFC pulled the plug in a move to take youth football away from Islington Road which encouraged current players away from supporting the much loved club.



This all became embroiled in politics as the Liberal Democrats (two families in the same street in Towcester) on the Town and Borough Council sought election through the negotiation of football pitches for the club for the LibDem Chair of the Club. This conflict of interest doesn’t seem to worry the current management of the club who have not yet secured funding to build the pitches. However, the LibDems election leaflets inform Towcester that “the pitches and facilities won’t cost local tax payers a penny”.



As the recent story hit the headlines of the planned European Super League foundered as it failed to recognise the wishes of the supporters this seems to be reflected in Towcester as football remains split from it’s long standing fans.

These supporters are ready to champion developments of Towcester football for the future. Member Jim said “There are just not enough things for children to do in Towcester and they seem to be forgotten. I don’t know what we did wrong, all we ever did is help the Football Club with funding and supporters. We are still here, still ready to help the youth of today.”



"Towcester Town Football Supporters club, which is owned and run by the members, all of them local people, has held it’s own only due to the support of each other and a love of football.

"Left with watching the national and international sport on Sky and having events for the children and families who came in regardless of the changing venue; the muddy boots at the door dwindled just before it was closed due to lockdown.

"Without business the club generously invited the TowFood Community Fridge and Larder in to set up a home to help distribute surplus food including over 40,000 boxes of food to people in need in the community.

"Members and local volunteers all rolled up their sleeves delivering food and investing in a renovation at the club for all of the community.



“In creating a space for the community we have ensured that we are looking out for the interests of our members” said Billy Brown, Chair. “Football is in our DNA and for me that brings people together.

"Having TowFood based within our club and working with members has brought new lease of life to this end of Towcester during these difficult times and we are ready to expand the activities in the club as lockdown eases”.

Billy played football for Towcester Town as a young man and has a glint in his eye when reflecting on the value the club holds for him and all those who trained, coached, played and supported Towcester Town.



Manager, Kevin Adams commented “Lockdown has been incredibly hard for so many people, no more so than for the hospitality sector. When we closed we were all heart broken.

"The club has always been about the community of all ages and we are looking forward to building back stronger with new relationships.

"Football will always have a home here and we hope soon local people will realise the strength of the history of Towcester’s first Football Club House and celebrate the local side here again.”



“We all want Towcester Town Football to be great again for all the community here in Towcester and the Supporters Club is ready and open for business” Billy said on behalf of all the members of the Towcester Town Football Supporters Club.



Membership is available contact Kevin Adams on ttfsc19@gmail.com, 19 Islington Road, Towcester NN12 6AU.

