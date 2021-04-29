New additional restrictions grant scheme for businesses in West Northants

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 29th April 2021 08:45

New grants are now available for businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northants that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Additional Restrictions Grant (April) administered by West Northamptonshire Council, is aimed at businesses which were not legally forced to close but severely impacted by the restrictions, such as those in the events sector or those which supply the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and businesses outside of the business rates system which were forced to close, for example, market traders.

Business owners who operate their business from home but have fixed business-related costs are also eligible to apply.

Eligible businesses have until midnight on Wednesday 12 May 2021 to apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant of between £2,667 and £18,000 – with the amount awarded depending upon the business’s rateable value.

Martin Henry, Executive Director of Finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a fund of almost £5 million in this new scheme, and aim to help as many businesses as possible that have been affected by the restrictions, while keeping the individual grant amounts high enough to provide meaningful support.

“This funding is available for a limited time, so applicants must ensure that they provide accurate information, along with all documentary evidence required, in order for us to process their application.”

Businesses which are important to the local economy and have successfully applied for a Restart Grant may also be eligible, provided they have not received the maximum amount of funding permitted through the Subsidy Allowance.

For further information, including full eligibility criteria, and to apply please visit: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/arg

