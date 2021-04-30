West Northamptonshire’s household waste recycling centres to temporarily open six days a week

Author: Nina Castravet Published: 30th April 2021 09:47

All household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in West Northamptonshire will temporarily open six days a week - to help cater for the current increased usage seen during the pandemic.

The working schedule will be introduced at the sites in Brixworth, Daventry, Ecton Lane, Sixfields and Towcester from Saturday, 1 May 2021 until 30 June 2021, after which the service will revert to five day a week opening at all sites. The measure will see all sites open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday and some of them closed on Tuesday or Thursday, in accordance with their normal rota.

Demand for the HWRCs has remained high throughout the Covid-19 pandemic –thought to be because residents have had more time at home to ‘spring clean’ do DIY, and to implement gardening projects, which all generate waste.

The social distancing measures which are required by government’s guidance to be in place at all HWRC sites means that fewer vehicles are able to unload at any one time, and this slows throughput. As a result, at peak times, queues of vehicles waiting to access the sites can impact the highway.

Opening six days a week aims to give people more choice of when to visit the sites, thereby reducing the volume of visits at any given time.

However, residents are encouraged to consider if a trip to tip is needed there are ways the number of visits can be reduced, and visits made quicker:

Consider if waste can be safely stored at home

Make fewer visits but with larger loads

Separate waste into different recyclable materials before a visit to make disposal quicker

Residents are encouraged to check the opening hours before their trip on West Northamptonshire website.

