Changes to Lateral Flow testing sites in Northamptonshire

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 1st May 2021 08:59

Some closures have been planned for some time, as sites return to their main pre-pandemic usage, while others are temporarily impacted as buildings are used for election purposes.

Northamptonshire residents are being urged to check details of asymptomatic Community Testing Sites here before they visit as changes are planned over the next ten days.



Danes Camp Leisure Centre will close as a Community Based Testing Site at 1pm Sunday 2 May 2021.



This Northampton site is being replaced by a new Community Based Testing Site Sessions House, County Hall.



This opens on Tuesday 4th May 2021 and will usually be open 7am-6pm Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays as well as on weekends from 9am-6pm Sat and 9am-4pm Sun.



Wellingborough - Redwell Leisure Centre test site will be closing down at 5pm on 30 April 2021, to be used for elections. A new site in Wellingborough will be opening from the week commencing 10 May closer to the town centre.



Kettering - North Park will be closed from Tuesday 4 May to Thursday 6 May.



Lucy Wightman, Joint Director of Public Health for North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: “Testing for those without symptoms, often called LFT or LFD testing, is a vital part of our armoury in getting the Northamptonshire rates down and keeping them down, by picking up the one in three people with COVID-19 who won’t have any symptoms.

“The government has made LFT or LFD test kits available to anyone from 9 April and I’d like to encourage Northamptonshire residents to access free, regular rapid coronavirus tests, but particularly if you cannot work away from home and your employer isn’t currently offering workplace testing.”



There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites across the county https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use, you can find your nearest by visiting https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/findatestcenter.html or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect you can order test kits for home delivery at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

