The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Lib Dems: Counting the Cost of Conservative Failure

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 3rd May 2021 08:15
David Tarbun says: “People are angry so much money has been wasted on logos and rebranding for council vehicles, signs and buildings.David Tarbun says: “People are angry so much money has been wasted on logos and rebranding for council vehicles, signs and buildings.

Liberal Democrats say on the doorstep people have been shocked at the cost, more than £53 million pounds, for just setting up the new council. West Northamptonshire Council has been imposed on us due to the bankrupted, failed and finally scrapped Conservative run County Council. As a result, the new council is also thought to have high council tax rises baked-in for years to come.

David Tarbun says: “People are angry so much money has been wasted on logos and rebranding for council vehicles, signs and buildings. Do we really need to have our refuse and recycling vehicles badged West Northamptonshire Council? This is taxpayers’ money that could and should be spent on improving services or saved to help keep council tax down. People are demanding better.”

Lisa Samiotis says: “The cost of the Conservatives failure in Northamptonshire’s local services are only too clear. We all know the dire state of our roads, failed Children's Services, struggling Adult Social Care, the cuts to libraries, and so on.

Now the financial costs of the Conservatives failure are being revealed. These costs aren’t to deliver services but simply to set up the new council. The total is yet to be owned up to, but so far over £53 million has been earmarked. Consultants’ fees amount to millions, then there’s redundancy costs and much more.”

Liberal Democrat John Wade adds: “The Conservatives are saying this election offers a fresh start. This is the opportunity for change; but there will be no change with the same hapless Conservatives that failed so badly. They claim West Northamptonshire Council will make savings, but if under Tory management again, their appalling track record suggests savings are just a pipedream.

It’s the Liberal Democrats here who offer a more listening, caring, greener and above all competent alternative.”
