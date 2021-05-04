NN12

Local News Dept for Transport Announces De-Trunking A5 Review Author: Jonny Ball - Conservative Published: 4th May 2021 14:30 Maggie Clubley, Miranda Wixon, Louisa Fowler at the site of the Towcester Relief Road that is under construction Maggie Clubley, Miranda Wixon, Louisa Fowler at the site of the Towcester Relief Road that is under construction



The Department of Transport has recently written to West Northants Council to begin discussion in early to mid May with WNC and other councils about a review of the A5.



The letter, received last month (21 April 21) from the DfT stated:



“As part of this work we would like to examine with you the strategic case and desirability of detrunking all or part of the A5 south from Crick (M1 Junction 18) to Junction 11a of the M1.”



Reacting to this development, the Conservative candidates for Towcester and Roade, Maggie Clubley, Louisa Fowler and Miranda Wixon in a joint statement said,



“To date we have all been led to believe that it was impossible to detrunk the A5. Now it is going to be considered - and not just in Towcester but through the whole of the West Northants Council area.



“This is due to the time and effort which has been put in by our local MP, Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom, and the leader of West Northants Council, Ian McCord. They have campaigned tirelessly to improve the lives of the people living and working in the area, and this review into detrunking the A5 is testament to their hard work.



“They have shown what can be done when local and national politicians work together for the good of the community.



“If elected, we will continue that work and participate in the review to ensure we meet our campaign pledges. Detrunking the A5 will reduce congestion and improve air quality in Towcester. We will be a forceful voice in making the argument for detrunking the A5.”



