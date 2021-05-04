  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Just had a surf round the website, works really well."
- Rowland Tompkins - R1 Print & Design
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Dept for Transport Announces De-Trunking A5 Review

Author: Jonny Ball - Conservative Published: 4th May 2021 14:30
Maggie Clubley, Miranda Wixon, Louisa Fowler at the site of the Towcester Relief Road that is under construction Maggie Clubley, Miranda Wixon, Louisa Fowler at the site of the Towcester Relief Road that is under construction

The Department of Transport has recently written to West Northants Council to begin discussion in early to mid May with WNC and other councils about a review of the A5.

The letter, received last month (21 April 21) from the DfT stated:

“As part of this work we would like to examine with you the strategic case and desirability of detrunking all or part of the A5 south from Crick (M1 Junction 18) to Junction 11a of the M1.”

Reacting to this development, the Conservative candidates for Towcester and Roade, Maggie Clubley, Louisa Fowler and Miranda Wixon in a joint statement said,
 
“To date we have all been led to believe that it was impossible to detrunk the A5. Now it is going to be considered - and not just in Towcester but through the whole of the West Northants Council area.

“This is due to the time and effort which has been put in by our local MP, Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom, and the leader of West Northants Council, Ian McCord. They have campaigned tirelessly to improve the lives of the people living and working in the area, and this review into detrunking the A5 is testament to their hard work.

“They have shown what can be done when local and national politicians work together for the good of the community.

“If elected, we will continue that work and participate in the review to ensure we meet our campaign pledges. Detrunking the A5 will reduce congestion and improve air quality in Towcester. We will be a forceful voice in making the argument for detrunking the A5.”

To get this delivered use your three votes for three Conservative Candidates, Maggie Clubley, Louisa Fowler and Miranda Wixon.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies