Local News Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team partners with EPOS in Gaming for unparalleled, immersive esports experiences Author: Will Hings Published: 5th May 2021 09:51



Silverstone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is delighted to announce an extension to its partnership with EPOS – which will now incorporate the premium audio device company’s gaming equipment division.



EPOS has been developing gaming audio equipment for more than 15 years and has successfully carved out a position as a state-of-the-art supplier within the world of gaming.



Most recently, EPOS launched its next-generation headset, the H3, which it will provide to Aston Martin Cognizant Esports Team together with a range of other products from their gaming portfolio for its forthcoming participation in Formula One’s official Esports Series, which kicks off later this year.



EPOS-engineered audio brings skin-tingling deep bass that delivers the intensity of game action and the acoustic clarity for crisp and clear game communication.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™️ Team, said: “Just as in the real world, esports racers require the very best equipment in order to succeed. We’ve already established a successful partnership with EPOS, but we’re delighted to be able to extend that agreement to now incorporate the esports sector.



“We’ve seen the recent growth of the gaming sector within motorsport – no sport offers a closer experience to the real thing; and we’ve enjoyed seeing gamers go racing and Formula One drivers enjoy virtual racing. As a team, we’re really looking forward to deepening our understanding of the sector alongside EPOS.”

Maja Sand-Grimnitz, Director, Global Marketing, Gaming, said: “We are delighted to lend the full force of EPOS’ gaming audio expertise to the esports ventures of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. World-class audio is critical to success in the esports world – from communication, to sound cues, to total immersion. The exceptional audio performance that EPOS provide is vital in every game.



“As partners, we share a mutual passion for precision and excellence in technology, performance and design, backed by over a century of innovation and heritage respectively. Combined, this underpins both companies’ ability to unleash the Power of Audio in our respective fields. We’re thrilled to work with a world-calibre team who share our ambition to push the boundaries of innovation and success in the gaming world.”



About Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team

After more than 60 years away from Formula One, Aston Martin returns to Grand Prix racing in 2021. With one of the most iconic emblems in the world above the garages and a team of almost 500 passionate men and women at its heart, this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective – bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.

About EPOS

EPOS is an audio and video solution company developing and selling devices for business professionals and the gaming community. Based on leading and advanced technologies, the Danish founded company delivers high-end audio and video solutions with design, technology and performance as paramount parameters.



The establishment of EPOS is based on the decision to let the business segments of the joint venture – known as Sennheiser Communications – between Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG and Demant A/S evolve in different set-ups. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER.



EPOS is part of the Demant Group – a world-leading audio and hearing technology group. As such, it builds on more than 115 years of experience of working with innovation and sound.



With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS operates in a global market with offices anpartners in more than 30 countries.

