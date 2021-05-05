  • Bookmark this page

Public Health Northamptonshire Launches Online Survey to Gather Residents’ Views About Rapid COVID-19 Testing

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 5th May 2021 11:11

Public Health Northamptonshire has launched a short online survey in a bid to understand attitudes and address any possible barriers towards taking rapid COVID-19 tests.  

Everyone in Northamptonshire, and across England, without symptoms is now able to access free, regular, rapid coronavirus testing. The Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) are available for home use or at test centres (see list below), workplaces and schools. Results take as little as 30 minutes.  

In recent weeks numbers of tests taken across the county have plateaued/dropped and Public Health Officials want to understand why.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:  

“The aim of this survey is to find out what residents and those working in Northamptonshire know about Lateral Flow Device testing and whether they are taking up the opportunity for testing at home. We want to ensure that everyone has access to information about the tests and are able to easily obtain them. It is also important for us to understand why people may not be taking tests. The information will be used to inform decision making when it comes to locating future testing sites and to help improve and target our messages to encourage the public to test on a regular basis.

“You may ask, why is this important? Lateral Flow Devices (LFDs) are one of the tools being used to help us detect COVID-19 and reopen society. Getting into the habit of regular (rapid) testing as part of our everyday lives will play an important role as restrictions are cautiously lifted and we begin to get back to more normal ways of life. I can’t stress enough how important testing is. It’s the only way we can continue to track, contain and control the virus. It’s the only way we can reduce the risk of coming out of lockdown and live relatively normal lives in the coming months.”  

All views will be treated confidentially and personal information will not be shared. For more information about GDPR and the use of your personal data, please follow the links below to see the Privacy Notices for North Northants and West Northants Councils.
Take the quick survey now. It will take two minutes. The link to the survey is here

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFD testing:

 

