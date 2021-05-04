Towcester and District Angling Association Developments

Author: John Newman Published: 4th May 2021 15:48

Restocking

Spring is upon us and we are beginning to see light at the end of the lockdown tunnel, great to have a little bit of positive in the air.

We manged to hold our first committee meeting in more than a year a couple of days after it became legal (in the car park of Silverlake - chilly). A number of topics were discussed as a considerable backlog has piled up. Amongst these was a proposal which we are pursuing, to put a gate on the car park at Silverlake, following reports of strange vehicles parked in the middle of the night. If we are able to install one there will be a number lock using the same number as Astwell’s.

We also arranged a working party at Astwell on 24th April, sadly we had no takers other than the committee, some of whom are a little old for such exertion! Quite possibly the fact of some unfamiliar glorious weather on one of our first days of limited freedom kept members away. We have now arranged for another working party on Saturday May 8th 2021 at 2pm. We would be grateful to any members who can help. If you feel that a weekday evening is a better time please let us know on Facebook, or email info@t-daa.uk.

Membership renewal is approaching (June 15th 2021) and membership books are in production. From May 1st all membership applications, new or renewal received in May will be valid until June 15th 2022. If they are purchased through the website (www.t-daa.uk) a confirmation email will be sent for ID purposes until your book arrives. We will get books out to the shops as soon as we can.

CONTINUALLY IMPROVING ASTWELL MILL AND SILVER LAKE IS TOP OF OUR LIST

Astwell latest: as promised more than 200 small Tench – 6 to 9 inches and 'good growers' – have been added over-winter to boost the gene pool.

More bank works, including a bridge to the far bank, and habitat works (the latter part funded with a £4,000 Environment Agency grant) have also been carried out. Blue dye has been added to help try and keep aquatic weed growth under control.

The Tench were funded by the club (income from ticket sales), the landowner, and an incredibly generous member. Our thanks go to both of them.

Silver Lake latest: again, as promised, well over 250 6 to 8 inch fast-growing carp and 65 others in the 4 to 5lb bracket have been added to this lake over-winter. Again, the club paid part of the bill but the bulk of the cost was footed by the water's owners.

Thanks to them...and everyone buying T&DAA tickets to help pay the rest of the bills.

Previous efforts had seen a lot of work on the banks including peg repairs/renewal.

For obvious reasons we were unable to have an AGM last year and the normal date for this year’s has passed. As soon as we can safely call a meeting we will and inform members via email, Facebook and as much local media as we can.

One new idea that we are keen to try is a members’ evening. Probably to be held at Towcester Mill Brewery taproom the idea is to gather for a pint and a good gossip, experience has shown that a lot of shared experience and ideas result from this type of event, and fun too!

