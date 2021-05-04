  • Bookmark this page

Weekend opening at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th May 2021 18:27
'Excited to be opening once again!''Excited to be opening once again!'
 
Local people from Towcester and surrounding villages came out in their droves for Towcester Mill Brewery's first open weekend of the year, on Friday 23 April 2021. 
 
Every one of its 40 tables in its spacious beer garden were packed throughout the whole weekend, to the point where some customers even waited a while for tables to become vacant.
 
"It was fantastic to see so much support," said Brewery director, John Evans. "We were lucky with the weather and although chilly at times, it was still dry and bright - ideal for our first opening weekend. All of the team were delighted to receive so many messages and kind words and it was very apparent how excited people were to be able to come back out to the pub once again!"
 
The Mill is now open Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-8pm and Sundays 12pm-5pm until mid May. Then, all being well, times will likely be extended and everyone will be able to come inside once restrictions are eased. "We're hopeful that we can start to plan a little further into the future," added John, "and bring back some of the Mill's most favourite events as we move into the summer. We will announce our plans as soon as we are able, but for now we're just looking forward to welcoming more customers to our beer garden for the next few weekends."
 
If you are interested in visiting the Mill then there is no need to pre-book a table; outside tables are available on a first come first served basis. Everyone must scan in using the NHS Test & Trace app or sig in manually and there must be no more than a group of up to six people or two households.
 
If you would like to purchase bottled beers, then the Bottle Shop at the Brewery is open at the same time as the beer garden. The Mill's Click & Collect service is also available, just visit its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.
