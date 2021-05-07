Mercedes one two in Friday practice

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 7th May 2021 16:58

Consistent day for the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on day one in Barcelona

Consistent day for the Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on day one in Barcelona

Valtteri set the fastest time of the first practice session with Lewis in P3.

Lewis led the way in the second session with Valtteri just behind in P2.

The team's programme today focused on improving tyre and balance understanding on a range of short and long runs.

Driver

Chassis No. FP1 FP2 Lewis Hamilton

F1 W12 E

Performance/06 22 Laps 1:18.627 P3 Hard,

Soft 32 Laps 1:18.170 P1 Medium,

Soft Valtteri Bottas

F1 W12 E

Performance/04 25 Laps 1:18.504 P1 Hard,

Soft 31 Laps 1:18.309 P2 Medium,

Soft

It's been a good start to the weekend, the track is awesome and our balance is similar to what we had in the last race. It looks close but I think we've got good pace - we understand the car and know which direction we need to go balance-wise. We made some tweaks along the way, I don't know if the car got better through the session but there were definitely findings there and we'll analyse the two sessions to hopefully have a better set-up for tomorrow. It's amazing to see the progress that McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine are making, not just Red Bull, and that puts pressure on us.

It was a solid day, the feeling in the car was not too bad and no massive balance issues so I'm fairly happy. On the soft tyre, getting both axles working straightaway for lap one is going to be key because the gaps will be so small. Tonight will be our usual process - fine tune the set-up as best as we can because we know every millisecond is going to be crucial in qualifying. The whole field seems to be close and Ferrari looked strong today but we just need to focus on our performance and extract the maximum from this package.

We've managed to do some good work today, both drivers have a decent balance and we look to be in a reasonable place on all compounds. Ahead of the weekend we were concerned that rear overheating would cause us more issues but things seem to be under control, even in the hotter conditions of the afternoon session. We still have work to do getting the best out of the tyre on low fuel as we didn't find as much time as some but we have a good baseline to work from. Traffic was difficult today, it's a short lap and it looked like Red Bull may have been affected by that more than ourselves so we'll work on the assumption that they are very close on pace and we need to find everything we can overnight.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.