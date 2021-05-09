NN12

Local News Liberal Democrats say Thank You Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 9th May 2021 09:11 Liberal Democrats wish to express their thanks to everyone who voted for them in Thursday's West Northants Council election.



Liberal Democrats wish to express their thanks to everyone who voted for them in Thursday’s West Northants Council election. Winning candidate Councillor Lisa Samiotis promises to work tirelessly for everyone in the Towcester and Roade Ward, whether you voted Lib Dem, or not, or even if you didn’t vote at all, this time.



Councillor Lisa Samiotis says: “Thank you all those who gave their support and voted Lib Dem. Thanks also to everyone who helped deliver leaflets, write and stuff envelopes, knocked on doors, displayed posters and more. I promise to work hard for people in Towcester, Roade, Tiffield, Shutlanger and Stoke Bruerne, and represent everyone to the very best of my ability. I will also be doing my best to hold the Conservatives to all their promises. This includes detrunking the A5 through the town by March 2022, when the new road is said to open.”



David Tarbun says: “Thank you to all those who were so friendly on the doorstep, those who asked questions at the door or sent emails and kept us on our toes. Because of Covid-19 restrictions we couldn’t get to as many doors as we always have in the past. However, we have kept in regular contact with Focus and will of course continue to do so.”



John Ward adds: “I’ve been very proud to represent the Liberal Democrats, who have a strong record of achievement and of working hard for our local communities.”



Martin Johns says: “Liberal Democrats will continue to work with and within our communities on the issues important to the quality of life here. The whole of the Towcester and Roade Ward area is a fantastic place but that won’t stop the Liberal Democrats working to make it even better. There are many challenges ahead that the new council faces, including support for the most vulnerable, maintaining services, the adverse impact of traffic, insufficient supply of social housing, and preserving and protecting our countryside. In Towcester there’s also a looming crisis in secondary school places.”



Lisa Samiotis, David Tarbun and Martin Johns were all re-elected to Towcester Town Council.



