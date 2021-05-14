NN12

>

News

>

Local News Towcester Farmers Market Stalls Return Author: Nick Holder Published: 10th May 2021 09:39 Towcester Farmers Market Stalls Return. Towcester Farmers Market Stalls Return.



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th May 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



Following the further lifting of Covid restrictions, we are pleased to welcome back stalls selling non-food items for the May market, as they were previously not allowed to attend during lockdown.



This will include our wood craft stall, Pictures In Wood, and the Dogs For Good charity stall, along with the return of LW Creations who make a wide variety of bespoke handmade sewn items to order.



Our "refill" business will be returning again this month too, Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them, although they can cater for those who forget.



We expect to have 18 stalls attending this month, which will make it one of our biggest markets since the relaunch just over 18 months ago, and the customer turn out is very encouraging, and very welcome.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th May 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.Following the further lifting of Covid restrictions, we are pleased to welcome back stalls selling non-food items for the May market, as they were previously not allowed to attend during lockdown.This will include our wood craft stall, Pictures In Wood, and the Dogs For Good charity stall, along with the return of LW Creations who make a wide variety of bespoke handmade sewn items to order.Our "refill" business will be returning again this month too, Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them, although they can cater for those who forget.We expect to have 18 stalls attending this month, which will make it one of our biggest markets since the relaunch just over 18 months ago, and the customer turn out is very encouraging, and very welcome.For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.