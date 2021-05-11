Stunning renovation makes Northants church a must-see property

Author: C Published: 11th May 2021 09:22

Remarkable renovation: living area illustrates quality of church conversion to family home Remarkable renovation: living area illustrates quality of church conversion to family home

Living in a converted 13th century medieval church may not be everyone’s idea of home but one look at the inside of St. Peters church in Little Oakley may change your mind, especially if you are looking for something completely different.

The church is no ordinary property but a stunning conversion with later additions and grade II listed as a property of architectural or historic interest.

Converted to provide a substantial four bedroom, three bathroom family home, the property retains an abundance of stunning architectural features including stained glass lancet windows, a now conserved medieval wall painting dating from the 15th or early 16th century, several memorials and an arched brace roof on character corbels in the main living area.

The master en-suite features a William & Holland copper slipper bath and basin, with bedrooms two and three sharing a Jack and Jill en-suite also with William Holland copper fittings and a superb shower enclosure. Bedroom four, within the bell tower, is duplex, the upper floor providing an en-suite shower room.

The ground floor of the bell tower is now a utility room and cloakroom, with a narrow door leading to the bell tower staircase and second floor office/study. This rare conversion blends high quality modern finishes with centuries old architecture, creating a sizeable home in excess of 2600 sq ft.

The property has 4 En-Suite Bedrooms, 34ft Open Plan Living/Dining Room, 21ft Fitted Kitchen/Breakfast Room, Utility, Cloakroom, Under Floor Heating and a Bell Tower Office/Study.

Location: The village of Little Oakley lies four miles from Corby and five (miles) from Kettering, both of which provide mainline railway stations to London St. Pancras as well as great access to the M1 and A1. All levels of education (primary, secondary and college) can be found within a few miles, together with preparatory and private schooling. Social options include the many pubs and restaurants in the surrounding area with sports facilities, including golf, at nearby Wellingborough and Kettering.

Background: St. Peters is the oldest building in the village with some elements of the property – including stone carvings, exterior gargoyles, the font, a stone effigy – having been re-incorporated in a 19th century Victorian restoration. At the same time, the porch was restored and rebuilt and now has two arched openings and a lancet arched entrance with a 19th century wooden door and elaborate strap hinges.

Two Montagu monuments take pride of place on the north wall of the chancel (master bedroom). The first is to William Montagu, lord of the manor, whose family lived at Boughton House and who would eventually own the manors of Warkton, Weekley, Grafton Underwood, Barnwell, Geddington, Newton as well as parts of Kettering and Brigstock. He is shown kneeling in prayer, facing an altar.

After his death in 1619, the monument was erected by his nephew Sir Edward of Boughton the following year, who later became the first Baron Montagu.

The second monument is built in the classical renaissance style, with Corinthian columns, foliate images and a pediment with scalloped shell centre above claw legged supports. Erected in 1573 it commemorates Elizabeth Montagu and her second husband William Markham.

Forward 400 years and St Peter's was deconsecrated and closed as a place of worship in 1977. The building was conveyed by the Church Commissioners in July 1977 to the Orton Trust to create a stone masonry workshop, officially opened in July 1979 and called "The Little Oakley Monument Restoration Training Centre".

The Church stood empty for a while until being sold in March 2016 when planning for the conservation and restoration began. As part of the restoration, in July 2020 conservation works were completed to a wall painting located above the chancel arch, thought to date from the 15th or early 16th century.

All of the conservation and conversion works were carried out in consultation with all necessary regulatory authorities including Historic England, the local planning authority, listed buildings and the Diocese in accordance with a conservation management plan.

Further details, brochure and sale price available on request.

No property Q&A this week but please keep your questions and queries coming. E-mail them to me at the address below and we will do our best to help.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

A final over shoot-out ended a dramatic afternoon’s cricket on Sunday against rivals Braunston Paddox CC.

With the home groundsman making sure the match went ahead despite Saturday’s downpour, the match was evenly poised throughout.

Set to make 126 in 20 overs after the home side had batted first with solid contributions from vice-captain Stephen Nelligan, Paul Picton and Ed Hall, the visitors were always slightly behind the asking run rate.

With one over and one wicket left, Braunston required 16 to win. The odds were in favour of another home victory until visiting batsman Jordan Shingler took matters into his own hands by hitting the required runs, including the winning boundary off the final ball. An exciting finish to a match played in the right spirit.

The previous week saw a comfortable 20 run win at Stoke Bruerne with the home side’s late onslaught stopped in its track by a decisive late bowling containing effort from captain Charlie Ashmore and vice Stephen Nelligan which ensured the victory after a fine, all-round performance by the visitors including excellent batting on his B&FCC debut by Roger Wilson.

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

May Fixtures: Sunday 16th Crick Lions (H), Sunday 23rd Abington (H), Sunday 30th Blakesley (A). Please note all matches start at 2pm.

Monthly draw: still time to enter May’s draw and a chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday May 26 2020 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164.

E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.