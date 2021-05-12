New leader selected for West Northamptonshire Council

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 13th May 2021 19:08

Cllr Jonathan Nunn was last night (Wednesday, 12 May 2021) selected to be Leader of West Northamptonshire Council. Cllr Jonathan Nunn was last night (Wednesday, 12 May 2021) selected to be Leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn was last night (Wednesday, 12 May 2021) selected to be Leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

His deputy will be Cllr Adam Brown, following the West Northamptonshire Conservative Annual General Meeting.

Together, they and colleagues have set out their vision to create a bright future for the area.

“I’m humbled that colleagues have demonstrated their confidence in me, and I am determined to live up to their expectations,” said Cllr Nunn.

“As a result of the elections last week, we have an incredibly impressive group of people on the council who can use their wealth of experience to the benefit of West Northamptonshire.

“The last couple of years have been extremely challenging, with preparations for the move to unitary alongside the devastating impact of a global pandemic.

“A huge amount of effort and commitment has gone into these, and nobody has worked harder than Cllr Ian McCord, whose dedication has left us in a strong position to handle the challenges ahead and deliver on the promises we’ve made to our residents.

“We will begin to work through our priorities in the coming weeks but there are some areas that we will most certainly be focusing on.

“As one example, it’s vital that we tackle poverty head-on. We’ve seen our communities rally to support each other during the past year or so, and that’s something that we will continue to support and build on, including developing an anti-poverty strategy.

“And we absolutely must look at the infrastructure needs for our area, including roads and schools, which will not only improve quality of life but will play a huge part in supporting our economic recovery.”

Cllr Ann Addison has been selected as the council’s first Chairman, a largely ceremonial role including chairing full council meetings, and representing the area at civic functions and events. She said: "I am delighted to have been chosen to be the the council's first Chairman and look forward to working with councillors of all parties."

All of the appointments are subject to confirmation during the West Northamptonshire Council Annual Meeting at Franklin’s Gardens next Thursday, 20 May.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.