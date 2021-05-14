  • Bookmark this page

Works set to begin next week at the Watermeadows in Towcester

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 14th May 2021 09:08
A major project to enhance the Watermeadows in Towcester, South Northants and make it more accessible for more people to enjoy will commence next week.

West Northamptonshire Council is telling visitors to the Watermeadows to expect certain areas to be fenced off while the works are carried out. Signs will be displayed at the entrances to let people know which areas of the meadows will be affected.

Phase 1 of the project, which starts on Monday 17 May, will see the creation of a play and picnic area near the Northampton Road entrance, and improved pathways and decking.

This phase is expected to take 14 weeks to complete.

Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director of Place, Economy & Environment at West Northamptonshire Council said: “These works will open up this much-loved beauty spot so that many more people can appreciate the Watermeadows.

  “The works will focus on improving the visitor experience, accessibility and recreation space at this already popular public space.  A lot of planning and preparation has taken place to ensure each phase is carried out considerately to respect the natural environment and the wildlife that live there.”

South Northants Council (now part of West Northamptonshire Council) bought the Watermeadows in 2009 with the help of the West Northamptonshire Development Corporation (WNDC), and for the first time the land was opened for the public to use.

Covering 60 acres, the Watermeadows were originally part of the Easton Neston estate and are registered as Grade II in English Heritage’s Parks & Gardens.

Phase 2 and 3 of the works, due to start later this year, will see a new 2-metre wide pathway around the northern field to allow access for those with mobility issues, the removal of the dilapidated weir in the River Tove to support river habitat and reduce the risk of flooding and the lowering of the river embankments in the southern field to support more wildlife.

