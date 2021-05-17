Caution and common sense urged as lockdown restrictions ease

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 15th May 2021 08:35

Public Health officials urge ‘caution’ and ‘common sense’ when further restrictions lift on Monday (17th May 2021) as Northamptonshire’s case rates show a rising trend and the Indian variant is now circulating in the county.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 03 May – 09 May 2021, shows 254 residents have tested positive - an increase of 30% since last week. Weekly case numbers fell rapidly during February and until now have been on a slow declining trend since the end of March.

In the last week, all district and boroughs have seen an increasing or plateauing trend in case rates. Northamptonshire as a whole showed an increase due to higher numbers recorded in Corby, Kettering, South Northamptonshire and Northampton. Corby’s rate is currently the highest of the seven district and borough areas and has further increased in the last week. Wellingborough’s rate shows a close second.

Out of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19- year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers and working age adults (30 to 39-year olds) are again a close second. Over the last four- week period there have been steady decreases in numbers of cases amongst people aged 60+.

Northamptonshire’s all age infection rate per 100,000 population as a weekly average for the week up to 5th May is 30.9, which represents a slight rise when compared to the previous week and is significantly higher than the national average (21.4). Corby shows 45.7, Kettering 32.4, Wellingborough 42.7 and South Northamptonshire 38.1. There is clearly further progress needed to lower cases in these areas toward the national average.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, and the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, there have been no deaths recorded in Northamptonshire since 24th April 2021.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has been on a decreasing trend since mid-January, although the rate of decline has recently slowed. The latest data shows a total of 3 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 11th May 2021, which represents a decrease when compared to the previous week (7 beds occupied on 4th May 2021).

Now, and in the coming months, residents who have symptoms are asked to continue to access PCR testing, while those who are not showing any symptoms are being urged to get tested twice weekly using a lateral flow test. The Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) are available for home use or at test centres, workplaces and schools. Results take as little as 30 minutes.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Despite the excitement of easing of restrictions on Monday we need to be calm, cautious, show common sense and recognise that the virus is still circulating and posing a risk. If you are meeting friends and family from Monday 17th May, you can make a personal choice on whether to keep your distance from them, but you should still be vigilant. We must all remember that close contact, including hugging, increases the risk of spreading COVID-19. There are actions you can take to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 and help keep you and your loved ones safe.

“When people are outside and physically distanced from each other, the particles containing the virus that causes COVID-19 are blown away which makes it less likely that they will be breathed in by another person. If you do meet inside, make sure the space is well ventilated. Open windows and doors or take other action to let in plenty of fresh air. Bringing fresh air

into a room and removing older stale air that may contain virus particles reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19. The more fresh air that is brought inside, the quicker any airborne virus will be removed from the room.

“Minimise how many people you’re in close contact with, and for how long. The more people you are in close contact with - particularly if they are from different households - the higher the chances of you catching or passing on COVID-19. Longer periods of close contact increase the risk of transmission and remember that even brief contact can spread COVID-19. There is no such thing as a fully safe period of close contact. Wash hands and clean surfaces regularly to remove virus particles.

“Last but by no means least, accept the vaccine when you are offered it and encourage others to as well. Vaccines reduce the chance of passing on the virus and of you developing serious illness yourself. Consider whether you and your loved ones are vaccinated and whether there has been time for the vaccine to take effect before being in close contact – and that a residual risk will always remain. Remember that some people are more vulnerable than others to being seriously ill from COVID-19.

“With the easing of restrictions, there will be a greater opportunity of spreading the virus if you do have it, so please ensure you’re not spreading it unwittingly - keep testing twice a week and don’t be complacent. Put everyone’s mind at rest and take that test.”

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus- updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx. You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website)

Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

North Pavilion Drive, Kettering

Hall Park, Rushden

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get tested as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started, or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

