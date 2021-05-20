  • Bookmark this page

Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

First council meeting to be held at home of Northampton rugby

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 17th May 2021 08:49
First council meeting to be held at home of Northampton rugby


The first full meeting of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to take place at the home of the Northampton Saints Rugby Club at 6pm on Thursday, 20 May 2021.   

With the new council obliged to meet in full within a set time of the Election while also observing social distancing measures, it became necessary to consider venues for the meeting larger than the existing council chambers.   

WNC chief executive Anna Earnshaw, said: “Franklins Gardens rugby ground allows us to hold the meeting openly and transparently in the presence of a modest number of press. We will also be livestreaming the meeting.”  

All 93 councillors are invited to attend the meeting which will see the Leader of the council officially appointed along with the council Chair and both their deputies.   

Chairs for each of the council’s committees are appointed during the meeting and members are also selected to represent the council on outside bodies such as regional development agencies.  

A link to the Vimeo livestream has been published alongside the agenda for the meeting.   

