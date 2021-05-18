NN12

Local News Towcester Mill extends its opening hours Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th May 2021 08:55 Towcester Mill Brewery will be extending its opening hours from this week now restrictions have eased enough to allow pubs to offer indoor hospitality. Towcester Mill Brewery will be extending its opening hours from this week now restrictions have eased enough to allow pubs to offer indoor hospitality.



For the next few weeks, until 20 June 2021, Towcester Mill will be open four days a week; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-10pm and Sundays 12pm-7pm. "It's certainly been a long six months without anyone in our lovely building!" said brewery director, John Evans. "From this Thursday 20 May 2021, our Tap Room, Turbine Room and Steam Room will be open for you to come and sit indoors, come rain or shine. Not only do we have around 40 tables outside, but there are another 25 or so inside. The whole team is looking forward to welcoming everyone back in again, whatever the weather!"



The Mill's opening hours are now: Thursdays 3pm-10pm

Fridays 3pm-10pm

Saturdays 3pm-10pm

Sundays 12pm-7pm

The Mill is not running a table booking system so all tables, whether they are inside or out, are available on a first come, first served basis. All visitors must scan in using the NHS Test & Trace app, or sign in manually, and wear masks if indoors whilst visiting the toilet or until seated. There is also a table ordering app, details of which can be found on all the tables.



"We've got lots of great events planned for the rest of the spring and summer, all being well," added John. "Keep checking our website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and our Facebook page for all the latest updates and event details!"