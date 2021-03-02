CED Accountants on SEISS Grants

Author: Laura Benham Published: 18th May 2021 12:23

Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services in Towcester

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "The self employment income support scheme has undergone changes over the course of the last year and the fourth and fifth grants have continued to evolve.

SEISS grant 4

"The first and second grant used the test of businesses that were ‘adversely affected’ by the pandemic. With the fourth grant as with the third, the concept is much more fully developed and now requires significant reduction in trading profits backed up by taxpayer ‘reasonable belief’, we look at this in more detail below.

"Eligibility is as follows:

Have traded in 2019/ 20 and 2020/21

Intend to continue to trade

Have filed a 2019/20 by 2 March 2021

Pass the 50% income test

"Additionally a taxpayer must be trading at reduced levels because of Covid or unable to trade because of Covid. And then a declaration is required by the taxpayer that:

"He/ she intends to continue to trade and they reasonably believe that there will be a significant reduction in trading profits in relation to the period 1 February 2021 to 30 April 2021. If business profits have actually recovered then the claim is not necessarily nullified as long as the ‘reasonable belief’ is supportable. The types of evidence to show reduced activity are set out in the guidelines.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-a-grant-through-the-self-employment-income-support-scheme#recordstokeep

"And guidance exists to help an owner decide if they meet the reduced activity test.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/how-your-trading-conditions-affect-your-eligibility-for-the-self-employment-income-support-scheme

SEISS 4 closes for applications on 1 June 2021.

SEISS grant 5

"The grant will notionally cover the five month period May 2021 to September 2021, and claims will open in July 2021. Importantly and unlike grant 4, the concept of significant reduction is defined. Entitlement will depend on a turnover test looking at turnover in the year to April 2021.

"For those with turnover which has fallen by 30% or more the fifth grant will be worth 80% of three months average trading profits, for those where turnover has fallen by less than 30% the grant will be worth 30% of three months average trading profits

"Details of how the turnover test will work may not be available for some time, but the Tax Faculty understands that the comparison is likely to be tax year 2020/21 compared with 2019/20

"Overall this is a potentially confusing mix and SEISS compliance activity is just beginning so the potential to have to repay SEISS grants to HMRC will exist, so please do not hesitate to contact us for assistance."

Call 01327 358866 or email info@cedas.co.uk

