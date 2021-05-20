NN12

>

News

>

Local News Dark Mild Maius Returns Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 20th May 2021 14:13 Dark Mild Maius Returns Dark Mild Maius Returns



Towcester Mill Brewery launches its dark mild ale, Maius, today, Thursday 20 May 2021, as the Mill opens indoors as well as out for the first time since November 2020.



The month of May is known as 'Mild Month' in CAMRA terms; an initiative to celebrate and highlight the beer style Mild, which was recently under threat of extinction due to a drop in popularity.



Brewery director, John Evans, said, "We're doing our bit to revive this style of Mild beer, by brewing one of our seasonal favourites, Maius. We missed out on brewing Maius in May 2020 so it's been a couple of years since it was available on draught. Maius, the old English name for May, is a dark mild ale at 3.6%. Mild ales are black to dark brown to pale amber in colour due to the use of well-roasted malts or roasted barley, and come in a variety of styles from warming roasty ales to light, refreshing thirst quenchers. Alcohol levels are typically low which is why Maius is the perfect pint for lighter summer evenings."



Towcester Mill Brewery is now open from 3pm Thursday to Saturday and from 12pm on Sunday. No booking required but all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to, namely no more than groups of up to six or two households. All visitors must scan in using the NHS Test & Trace app or sign in manually and masks must be worn inside until seated. Towcester Mill Brewery launches its dark mild ale, Maius, today, Thursday 20 May 2021, as the Mill opens indoors as well as out for the first time since November 2020.The month of May is known as 'Mild Month' in CAMRA terms; an initiative to celebrate and highlight the beer style Mild, which was recently under threat of extinction due to a drop in popularity.Brewery director, John Evans, said, "We're doing our bit to revive this style of Mild beer, by brewing one of our seasonal favourites, Maius. We missed out on brewing Maius in May 2020 so it's been a couple of years since it was available on draught. Maius, the old English name for May, is a dark mild ale at 3.6%. Mild ales are black to dark brown to pale amber in colour due to the use of well-roasted malts or roasted barley, and come in a variety of styles from warming roasty ales to light, refreshing thirst quenchers. Alcohol levels are typically low which is why Maius is the perfect pint for lighter summer evenings."Towcester Mill Brewery is now open from 3pm Thursday to Saturday and from 12pm on Sunday. No booking required but all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to, namely no more than groups of up to six or two households. All visitors must scan in using the NHS Test & Trace app or sign in manually and masks must be worn inside until seated. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.