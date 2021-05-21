Northampton Market Square revamp confirmed with successful funding bid

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 21st May 2021 09:13

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Chair of the Northampton Forward Board, said: “It’s great to have this final, firm confirmation of our funding bid for the improvement of Northampton’s wonderful market square.



Northampton has been given a further regeneration boost, with the announcement of a successful bid of £8,427,625 to the Government’s Future High Streets Fund this week.

The bid was submitted by the Northampton Forward Board in June 2020 and will fund the redevelopment of the town’s historic Market Square, which will be a catalyst to the wider regeneration of the town.

Work will begin in summer 2022, with existing stalls to be transformed to provide a more attractive platform for independent traders, aiming to encourage greater footfall, bring a new demographic into the square and create a flexible space for other functions, events and activities.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Chair of the Northampton Forward Board, said: “It’s great to have this final, firm confirmation of our funding bid for the improvement of Northampton’s wonderful market square.

“The prosperity of all our towns in West Northants is of utmost importance, and as we look forward to a continued return to a more normal life, we know we have to help these towns to meet the needs of modern living.

“This means making them places that people want to visit, increasingly for experiences and pleasure and not just for shopping as perhaps they did before.

“Now we can press ahead with plans for the square, we’ll be asking the public for their views again, to ensure we create a space that everybody feels proud of, which honours, not undermines its noble history and brings back its vitality.”

There will be a final public consultation on the preferred design, which was chosen following an initial public consultation at the end of 2019.

Jo Gordon, Northampton Forward Board member and Chief Executive of Royal & Derngate Northampton, said: “This news is a much-needed boost for the town centre and the timing couldn’t be better!

“So many local businesses and venues - including us at the Royal & Derngate - have just started taking baby steps towards providing a safe ‘welcome back’ to the people of Northampton and beyond and it’s fantastic to be able to look ahead to this positive future investment and invigoration of our vital community spaces.”

The Future High Streets Fund launched in December 2018 and is a key part of the Government’s plan to renew and reshape town centres – making them a more attractive place to live, work and visit. Northampton is one of 57 English high streets to receive a share of over £830 million of the overall fund.

The work on Northampton Market Square is scheduled to complete in early 2024 and more information about the regeneration plans can be found in the Northampton Town Investment Plan.

www.westnorthants.gov.uk/regeneration

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.