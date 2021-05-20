New council Chairman excited about role

Cllr Ann Addison was confirmed as the first Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council at Thursday, 20 May 2021 Annual Meeting.

Throughout her term in office, she will raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice which supported her stepson during the final weeks of his life.

“We lost Paul to cancer six years ago but before he died, he was fantastically well looked after by the staff at Cynthia Spencer,” she said.

“I think the work they do is extremely important, not just for those with life-limiting conditions but for the families who are about to lose them.”

Throughout the restrictions of the past year due to COVID-19, those occupying ceremonial roles like Chairman and Mayor have been unable to attend the many community events they usually would.

Cllr Addison is hopeful that, with Government restrictions relaxing and significant progress on the vaccine roll-out, she will be able to begin this work again.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the first Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council,” she said. “This year is going to be a huge learning curve, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun too.”

Cllr Addison has been involved in local politics since 1987 when she was first elected to South Northamptonshire Council, becoming leader just four years later.

“It was quite a shock to the system, but I survived,” she said. “I remained leader for four years and then became opposition leader for a while.”

Over the years, she has also been Chairman of a variety of committees, so understands much of the work which lies ahead for the new council. This experience will be invaluable in chairing full council meetings.

“It was always going to be difficult to bring four councils into one and there will be lots of characters to manage,” added Cllr Addison.

“I just hope we can meld into one during this first this year as it would be very helpful for any future Chairmen and Leaders.”

Also at last night’s meeting, Cllr André González De Savage was confirmed as Vice Chairman of the council.

