Local News New West Northamptonshire Councillor Maggie Clubley supports the Community in Towcester Author: Miranda Wixon - Conservative Published: 24th May 2021 09:03 Lorraine Holmes, Miranda Wixon and Maggie Clubley at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club Lorraine Holmes, Miranda Wixon and Maggie Clubley at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club



“I have met so many people, all with a story of how being here today is a big step after lockdown – they all came out specially to support this worth while charity. Lorraine has done a wonderful job in bringing so many Towcester families together. t is am amazing response from local people and businesses all wanting to help.” Said Maggie.



Lorraine reported that they had raised £1225 which she was delighted with.“I couldn’t have done it without the support of Katie from TowFood Community Larder and Kevin from Towcester Town Football Supporters Club, when I came up with the idea I had no idea that we could have made it such a success, it was real team work.”



There was a special pop up larder to support the event. Miranda commented, “We are delighted at the support in Towcester for the Community Larder - a membership scheme with over 200 members that brings good food to the club every Thursday morning at 10.00. Anyone can join to access affordable food while preventing waste. Thank you to Maggie for giving her support to an important community fundraiser.”



Contact Miranda or Katie on team@towfood.org.uk or 07974 919221 Towcester Community Larder is open 10 am – 11 am every Thursday at Towcester Town Football Supporters Club, 19 Islington Road