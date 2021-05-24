Reminder on twice weekly tests to Northants residents

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 24th May 2021 10:31

As cases fall this week, Public Health officials are reminding residents to get tested twice weekly and follow ‘COVID - Safe’ guidance indoors and outside to further curb the spread across Northamptonshire. As cases fall this week, Public Health officials are reminding residents to get tested twice weekly and follow ‘COVID - Safe’ guidance indoors and outside to further curb the spread across Northamptonshire.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 10 May – 16 May 2021, shows a decrease of 38% since last week with 147 residents having tested positive. Weekly case numbers fell rapidly during February and have been on a slow declining trend, apart from a 30 per cent rise last week, since the end of March.

In the last week Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population has dropped to 23.4 and is now similar to the national average of 21.2. All district and borough area infection rates, apart from Corby and Wellingborough areas, are showing similar rates to the national average. The Corby area is showing 37.4 and Wellingborough area 38.9, both significantly higher than the national average.

Out of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers and working age adults (30 to 39-year olds) are again a close second. There also continues to be a steady decrease in numbers of cases amongst people aged 60+.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, and the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, there have been no deaths recorded in Northamptonshire in the last four weeks.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has been on a decreasing trend since mid-January. The latest data shows a total of 3 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 18th May 2021 which represents no change when compared to the previous week.

Now, and in the coming months, residents who have symptoms are asked to continue to access PCR testing, while those who are not showing any symptoms are being urged to get tested twice weekly using a lateral flow test. The Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) are available for home use or at test centres, workplaces and schools. Results take as little as 30 minutes. They are also being urged to continue to exercise ‘COVID-safe’ behaviours as they go about their daily lives.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“Whatever age we are and whatever we do for a living – if we leave the house and mix with others then we need to make sure we are not unwittingly spreading the virus. Around one in three people with coronavirus do not show symptoms, so can spread the virus to others without being aware. Testing regularly will help to reduce risk, particularly before meeting people from outside your household. You can order free home tests for you and your loved ones that give results in 30 minutes. We are all still in this together and must protect each other, so we need to get tested twice a week and not let the team down.

“There are many COVID-safe actions you can take indoors and outside to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 and help keep you and your loved ones safe. Indoors: Open windows and doors or take other action to let in plenty of fresh air, minimise how many people you’re in close contact with and for how long and wash hands and clean surfaces regularly to remove virus particles. If you're still anxious about the risks, but want to meet within guidelines indoors, feel free to continue to wear a mask as you would in a shop.

“Outdoors: Continue to maintain two metre social distancing outside and avoid face to face close contact especially where shouting or laughing (aerosol droplets are larger and travel further when laughing or shouting). Remember COVID-19 can be caught from surfaces such as play equipment, railings, gates and buttons so carry hand sanitiser with you when out and about and use contactless payments where possible. Take your face covering with you in case you find you need it and remember to continue to wear it when going into shops and enclosed public spaces. When meeting in private gardens in particular, avoid sharing items, keep two metres from others - even family who you do not live with - and stay alert if you are consuming alcohol.

“If we can play our part, keep following guidance and help to slow the spread of the virus as the rollout of the vaccines speeds up, then we can protect our own health and those who haven’t or can’t be vaccinated, including children.”

Public Health Officials are also urging residents to be clear on the self-isolation rules. If you live in the same household as someone with COVID-19 you must stay at home and self-isolate. Do not go to work, school, or public areas and do not use public transport or taxis. Your isolation period includes the day the first person in your household’s symptoms started (or the day their test was taken if they did not have symptoms) and the next 10 full days. This means that if, for example, your 10-day isolation period starts on the 15th of the month, your isolation period ends at 23:59 hrs on the 25th and you can then return to your normal routine.

If you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 yourself, you do not need a PCR test unless you develop COVID-19 symptoms or if you are asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace, your local council or a health professional. If you are regularly taking part in asymptomatic testing using LFD tests, you can continue to do so as long as these tests are taken at home. Do not leave your house during your self-isolation period to take part in an assisted asymptomatic testing programme. If for any reason you have a negative test result during your 10-day isolation period, you must continue to self-isolate. Even if you don’t have symptoms, you could still become infectious and pass the infection on to others. Stay at home for the full 10 days to avoid putting others at risk. If you develop symptoms while you are isolating, arrange to have a COVID-19 PCR test. If your test result is positive, follow the advice for people with COVID-19 to stay at home and start a further full 10-day isolation period. This begins when your symptoms started, regardless of where you are in your original 10-day isolation period. This means that your total isolation period will be longer than 10 days. If other household members develop symptoms during this period, you do not need to isolate for longer than 10 days. Find out if you can claim financial support during self-isolation.



There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx. You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website)

Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

Wellingborough Swanspool Pavilion

Hall Park, Rushden



If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started, or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.