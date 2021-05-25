Watch out for these property scams

Published: 25th May 2021

Warning: online property fraud is on the increase

Since the property market re-opened this month after lockdown, conditions have been ideal for buying, selling or renting a home and the sector is booming. But unfortunately it isn’t just buyers and sellers who have returned - so have criminal scammers, seeking to take advantage of people especially those who may be buying or selling in haste.

Stephen Ward, from the Council for Licensed Conveyancers, the regulator of specialist property lawyers, has put together a list st on behalf of the property website On The Market (www.onthemarket.com) to help with this problem.

Pharming, Phishing, Vishing and Smishing may sound like outdoor countryside pursuits but are names given to some of the most common styles of current online fraud.

PHARMING: the re-direction of users to a fake website, impersonating a genuine one. Sophisticated scammers produce website replicas which can mirror image the genuine site, lulling internet users into a false sense of security.

How to avoid: type in the address manually and avoid following links. Be aware for any details which make the website appear ‘off’, double check the address in the address bar after arriving at the site and make sure it’s spelled correctly to see that it matches the site you should be on. Check the website has a lock icon in the address bar which indicates it’s a secure website. Clicking on the lock should display an up to date security certificate and the address should start https.

PHISHING: in a typical attack, scammers send fake emails to thousands of people in what is one of the most common forms of online fraud. Essentially attackers are looking for victims to reveal personal data to them. They might try to trick you into sending money, steal your details to sell on or download malicious software to your computer. They could be trying to get your bank account/card details, phone number or login details to certain websites.

How does it work? On social engineering as emails will be sent out that play on the recipient’s emotions. Examples include suggesting you’ve won a large sum of money, sending out ‘time-limited’ too good to be true product offers or including attachments or hyperlinks which contain viruses. Phishers are able to send emails imitating the ‘Mail From:’ line, adding a layer of seeming legitimacy to their fraudulent activity.

How to avoid: only open emails you know to be from a reliable source and carefully check sender addresses. Never send personal information over email. Don’t open attachments or click on hyperlinks without double-checking them first.

VISHING: similar to phishing but done via a phone call. Vishers will often call posing as a manager from your bank, building society or even the police. They use verbal scams to trick people into doing things they believe are in their best interests. May try and panic and frighten you into trusting them so you hand over your information without being able to think it through.

How to avoid: never give out personal or financial information over the phone. Your bank, building society or credit card provider will never ask for you to provide full details and they will never ask for your full password. Don’t panic and believe what you’re being told, there will always be time to verify details. Hang up and call back on a number you know to be genuine. If possible, call them from a different phone line or from a mobile phone.

SMISHING: smishing is fishing for information via SMS (or text messages), and most commonly involves being sent a text message that contains a malicious link or instructs you to make a phone call to a specified number. Tricksters use social engineering to either panic or win people over and, like vishing, can mimic who the message is from, making them appear to be genuine.

How to avoid: never respond to a text providing personal details, even if it appears to be genuine and recognise threats of financial issues or offers that seem too good to be true. If in doubt, call the correct number of the organisation or individual from whom the text claims to have been sent, to check its authenticity.

Also if are feeling under pressure to complete your purchase, sale or rental, you may act hastily, show less caution than normal, or pay less attention in order to hurry things up. While everyone wants an efficient transaction, don’t let that come at the cost of your new home or your money.

Stop: Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

No property Q&A this week but please keep your questions and queries coming. E-mail them to me at the address below and we will do our best to help.

Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club News

The club were back in home action last weekend against Abingdon thanks to another great effort by the groundsman to prepare the wicket and an earlier start to avoid the worst of the weather.

Despite losing the toss, stand-in captain Stephen Nelligan manipulated his bowlers to good effect restricting the visitors to a total of 105 from the allotted 25 overs. Will and George Dicks were the pick of the home attack with two wickets each.

In reply new club member Roger Wilson and Dan Currie laid a solid opening foundation with 27 and 23 respectively. Stephen Nelligan then played a captain’s innings before retiring on 25, leaving it to George and Alfie Dicks to hit the winning runs and a seven wicket victory with one over to spare.

That makes it three wins out of five to date this season.

The club welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact chairman Andy Nightingale via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Fixtures: Sunday May 30th 2021 Blakesley (A), Sunday June 6 Northampton Eaglets (H), Sunday June 13 Eydon (H). Matches start at 2pm.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164.

E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

