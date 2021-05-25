Low number of new cases detected in a Towcester school community

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 25th May 2021 14:22

Nicholas Hawksmoor School in Towcester recently had a number of positive cases of a variant of concern (VOC) not linked to travel identified which sparked a mass testing of the school community – pupils, parents and support bubbles.

Tests were delivered through a mobile testing unit (set up onsite for staff to access) as well as assisted testing for pupils carried out by four of Northamptonshire's Community Infection Protection Control nurses.

In addition, a collection site was setup at the school for pick up and drop off of self-testing kits for pupils and their family members which was available from Friday 14th of May to Monday 17th of May, including the weekend and evenings. The operation also included a drop-off and pick up service for households unable to access the site.

In total, around 1900 test kits were distributed, equating to around 97% of the school community. Very few positive test results have been found so far; overall positive results are just 0.23% of the tests taken. These individuals are now isolating with their PCR tests sent for sequencing. Results for these haven’t yet been returned.

Further surge testing would have taken place if findings demonstrated a significant increase in positive cases.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: “I’d like to extend my thanks to all of those involved.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we couldn’t have carried out this operation so successfully without the support and collaboration of many agencies including West Northamptonshire Council, PHE, NHS test and Trace, and Northamptonshire Emergency Response Volunteers.

“Also vital was the full cooperation from the School Head teacher and Deputy Head, and of course the pupils, parents and families.

“The fact that surge testing in the wider school community has resulted in only a handful of further positive cases has only been possible because of the swift action of the school during the initial outbreak. The school’s reporting of cases to the Northamptonshire COVID Education Cell gave the Local Authority and NHS staff awareness of the developing outbreak and enabled them to support from the outset.

“Irrespective of the variant, swift action by a setting, in this case a Primary School, and excellent compliance of those asked to isolate, inhibits transmission and that has been wonderfully illustrated in this example.

“Such low numbers also point to excellent isolation compliance by those early cases and their contacts. Strict isolation by those asked to do so inhibits transmission, and the school has been really supportive in promoting and supporting adherence to isolation. As has the school community, as the figures clearly show.

“This could have been a very different outcome, so again, thanks to you all.”

