New Town Mayor for Towcester

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 25th May 2021 16:17

Towcester Town Council held its Annual Meeting on Monday 24th May 2021 and welcomed newly elected and returning Town Councillors to its premises at Towcester Town Hall.

The Council elected its new Town Mayor, Cllr Damian Reynolds, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Martin Johns, for the ensuing year.

Cllr Reynolds' chosen charities for his term of office are the Renew169 Wellbeing Cafe and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Your Elected Towcester Councillors are:

Cllr Peter Allen

Cllr Charles Askew

Cllr David Carmichael

Cllr Maggie Clubley

Cllr Peter Conquest

Cllr Rachel Dando L'Olive

Cllr John Godwin

Cllr Martin Johns

Cllr Jim Lynch

Cllr Innis Macaulay

Cllr Damian Reynolds

Cllr Lisa Samiotis

Cllr David Tarbun

Cllr Miranda Wixon

There are two vacancies for Town Councillors for Towcester Mill Ward. For more details, please contact the Town Clerk.

