Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

New Town Mayor for Towcester

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 25th May 2021 16:17

Towcester Town Council held its Annual Meeting on Monday 24th May 2021 and welcomed newly elected and returning Town Councillors to its premises at Towcester Town Hall.

Towcester Town Council held its Annual Meeting on Monday 24th May 2021 and welcomed newly elected and returning Town Councillors to its premises at Towcester Town Hall.

 

The Council elected its new Town Mayor, Cllr Damian Reynolds, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Martin Johns, for the ensuing year.

 

Cllr Reynolds' chosen charities for his term of office are the Renew169 Wellbeing Cafe and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Follow the Towcester Town Mayor's Facebook page for updates. 

 

Your Elected Towcester Councillors are:

  • Cllr Peter Allen
  • Cllr Charles Askew
  • Cllr David Carmichael
  • Cllr Maggie Clubley
  • Cllr Peter Conquest
  • Cllr Rachel Dando L'Olive
  • Cllr John Godwin
  • Cllr Martin Johns
  • Cllr Jim Lynch
  • Cllr Innis Macaulay
  • Cllr Damian Reynolds
  • Cllr Lisa Samiotis
  • Cllr David Tarbun
  • Cllr Miranda Wixon

There are two vacancies for Town Councillors for Towcester Mill Ward. For more details, please contact the Town Clerk.

