Hospitality businesses urged to continue to follow Covid-19 Rules

Author: Ian OPray Published: 27th May 2021 08:56

West Northamptonshire Council is reminding hospitality businesses of the importance of following the Government’s COVID-19 regulations after taking action against a restaurant which broke the rules.

Officers from the Council’s Environmental Health Team issued a £1,000 fixed penalty notice to the owners of Tuck In, in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on 8 May after finding customers seated indoors at a time when it was not legal to do so.

Customers are now allowed to eat and drink inside hospitality venues again, following a further relaxation of the law which came into effect on 17 May 2021.

However the Council is reminding hospitality businesses that there are a range of safety regulations that must still be followed, and are urging those in need of advice or guidance to contact them.

Cllr David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our Environmental Health Officers have been supporting businesses to comply with the Government’s COVID-19 regulations, and always seek to work with them to ensure they understand their responsibilities and provide a safe environment for their customers and staff.

“This particular business had been issued with a number of warnings and given guidance that would have allowed them to continue trading while complying with the regulations, so it was extremely disappointing to find them demonstrating such a blatant disregard for public safety.

“The overwhelming majority of hospitality businesses in West Northamptonshire are complying with the regulations. However, where businesses break the rules despite being warned, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

“We realise the difficult issues faced by the hospitality sector, which is why our priority is to ensure that businesses can open up safely. We don’t want to see the hard work and sacrifice business owners have endured wasted by the actions of a few.”

Businesses in West Northamptonshire that are in need of guidance or support over the latest COVID-19 regulations should contact their local environmental health offices:

Northampton area: EnvironmentalHealthFoodSafety.NBC@westnorthants.gov.uk

Daventry area: healthimprovement.ddc@westnorthants.gov.uk

South Northants area: healthandenvironmentalprotection.snc@westnorthants.gov.uk

Businesses are also reminded of the following:

In premises serving alcohol, customers must not order at the bar. Food or drink must be ordered by and served to customers who are seated.

Groups inside should consist of no more than 6 people per table.

There must be 2 metres (or 1 metre with additional controls such as back to back seating, or screens) between groups.

All customers must register their presence at the premises, and the NHS QR code must be displayed for their use. Customers who fail to provide contact details should be refused entry.

Customers must wear a face covering while inside, apart from when they are seated and eating and drinking. Staff must also wear a face covering in public areas.

Sanitiser should be provided for customer use on entry to the premises.

Where possible, one-way systems should be set up, with clear signage used to indicate this.

Toilets and other areas of communal use need to be managed so as to support social distancing.

Music must be at background levels only so as not to cause people to raise their voices when speaking to each other, or to sing or chant. Dancing is not allowed.

