Local News People aged 30 and over urged to get vaccinated – and protect against COVID-19 variants Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 27th May 2021 10:40

protect against COVID-19 variants

People aged 30 and over urged to get vaccinated – and protect against COVID-19 variants



The NHS yesterday (Wednesday) confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccination programme has opened up to everyone in their thirties, with thousands of people aged 30 and 31 across our county set to receive text invitations in the coming days.



The news comes as a new study by Public Health England shows for the first time that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India*. It is also estimated that 13,000 deaths have been prevented in people aged 60 and older and around 39,000 hospitalisations avoided in those aged 65+ thanks to the vaccination programme**.



Latest official figures show that nearly 400,000 people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine in Northamptonshire, with well over 200,000 having received the two doses they need to receive the maximum protection against coronavirus.



Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, is urging everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to take up the offer of a jab without delay.



He said: “It’s fantastic news that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has been further extended to everyone in their thirties this week. Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities against coronavirus, so it’s vital that everyone who’s eligible should come forward for their vaccine as soon as they are invited.



“The offer of a vaccine doesn’t expire so if you’ve previously received an invitation for your first dose but haven’t yet booked your appointment, now is the time to do so. And when the time comes for your second dose, please remember to keep your appointment because you need both doses to ensure you are fully protected from coronavirus.



“Additional slots have been made available at Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park to enable those aged over 50 and people who are clinically vulnerable to have their second vaccine doses at the eight-week (rather than 12-week) point. We encourage everyone to book their second jab at this time by visiting the NHS website or calling 119.”



Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health for North and West Northamptonshire Councils, added: “The latest evidence on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines demonstrates just how crucial the vaccination programme is to our path out of this pandemic – and why it’s really important to get both doses.



“Not only do we know that vaccination has saved thousands of lives and prevented tens of thousands of hospitalisations across the country, but we also know that two doses of the vaccine are highly effective against the new variant. My message to everyone who’s eligible to receive the vaccine in Northamptonshire is to please take up the offer of both doses and play your part in getting us all back to normality.”



When invited, people will be able to book appointments at one of the vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service.



Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’, including a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment. More appointments are being added to the National Booking Service every day.



Alternatively, eligible people can wait to be contacted by their GP practice.



People 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, in line with recently updated JCVI guidance.

