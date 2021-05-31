Bank Holiday Beer and BBQ at the Brewery

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 28th May 2021 09:31

Bank Holiday Beer and BBQ at the Brewery



Towcester Mill Brewery will be open this Bank Holiday Monday, hoping to make the most of the sunshine and warm temperatures that are being forecast.



As well as its current opening hours for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday 3pm-10pm, and Sunday 12pm-7pm, the Brewery's garden and Tap Room will be open on Monday 31 May 2021 between 12pm and 5pm.



Brad's BBQs will also be in the Mill's garden on the bank holiday, offering hot dogs, burgers, cheeseburgers and bacon burgers - so if you're looking for a lovely drink in lovely surroundings then do come along and put your feet up!



The Brewery Shop will also be open over the weekend, so you can either pop in or Click & Collect via the Brewery's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.



Please note: all tables are available on a first come, first served basis, no booking required.

Tables are for up to six people or two households and masks must be worn when inside, when visiting toilets or until seated. All orders will be taken from the table.

Everyone must scan in using the NHS Test & Trace app or sign in manually on entry.



Here's to a fab weekend!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.