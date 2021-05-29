NN12

>

News

>

Local News Whittlebury Park launches recruitment drive Author: Nancy Cremore Published: 29th May 2021 09:13 Whittlebury Park launches recruitment drive - New team members sought for Northamptonshire hotel Whittlebury Park launches recruitment drive - New team members sought for Northamptonshire hotel



Whittlebury Park is looking for new team members to join the hotel across housekeeping, food and beverage, greenkeeping, estate management, maintenance and conference and events sales, as a result of the exceptional demand experienced since re-opening.



The Northamptonshire-based resort, which includes a 254-bedroom hotel, spa, 36-hole championship golf course and extensive conference and events facilities, re-opened in line with government guidelines on the 17th May with strong demand for hotel stays, and 50 per cent of spa days fully booked until mid-June. Corporate enquiries for the hotel’s meetings and events space have also returned to confidence. In the opening week there was a 43 per cent increase in the value of enquiries compared to the same week in 2019. As a result, Whittlebury Park is looking for team members across all areas of the business.



Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park said: “Now that restrictions are lifting and we are re-opening our business, our next challenge is resource and recruiting. Our industry has been hit hard, as Brexit and loss of team members to other industries has taken its toll.”



Marc continues: “We have seen a gradual increase in the volume of enquiries each week since mid-February across all of our business sectors and so we are now looking for talented individuals to help us re-build our business in this crucial recovery phase.”



Job vacancies include greenkeepers, spa therapists, groundsman and gardeners, housekeeping and cleaning attendants, waiting staff and maintenance. To find out more about the opportunities available, please see:

Whittlebury Park is looking for new team members to join the hotel across housekeeping, food and beverage, greenkeeping, estate management, maintenance and conference and events sales, as a result of the exceptional demand experienced since re-opening.The Northamptonshire-based resort, which includes a 254-bedroom hotel, spa, 36-hole championship golf course and extensive conference and events facilities, re-opened in line with government guidelines on the 17th May with strong demand for hotel stays, and 50 per cent of spa days fully booked until mid-June. Corporate enquiries for the hotel’s meetings and events space have also returned to confidence. In the opening week there was a 43 per cent increase in the value of enquiries compared to the same week in 2019. As a result, Whittlebury Park is looking for team members across all areas of the business.Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park said: “Now that restrictions are lifting and we are re-opening our business, our next challenge is resource and recruiting. Our industry has been hit hard, as Brexit and loss of team members to other industries has taken its toll.”Marc continues: “We have seen a gradual increase in the volume of enquiries each week since mid-February across all of our business sectors and so we are now looking for talented individuals to help us re-build our business in this crucial recovery phase.”Job vacancies include greenkeepers, spa therapists, groundsman and gardeners, housekeeping and cleaning attendants, waiting staff and maintenance. To find out more about the opportunities available, please see: https://www.whittlebury.com/information/jobs Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.