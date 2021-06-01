Free year round specialist support for companies across Silverstone Technology Cluster region

The Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) is offering companies in its area free, specialist one-to-one support for 12 months from senior figures in businesses such as Siemens, BAE Systems, Amazon and Rolls-Royce

Expert business figures from Siemens, BAE Systems, Amazon & Rolls-Royce

Companies in area urged to join 3 June webinar to hear more

The support is for companies and their employees based in the STC region which encompasses the counties of Berks, Bucks, Cambs, Essex, Herts, Leics, Northants, Oxon and Warks.

To highlight the types of support available and how it can be tailored, the STC will hold a special webinar for interested companies next Thursday 3 June entitled ‘Improving Your Business Performance’.

Registration is free. CLICK HERE for further information.

The 12 months of support is also free as part of the STC’s growth programme with government-backed network Be the Business, sponsored by founding STC member MEPC Silverstone Park.

Current available mentors include:

Head of R&D at Siemens

Head of Engineering Services at BAE Systems

Head of Sales Commercial Segment at Amazon

Programme Lead – Strategy & Future Programmes at Rolls Royce

Adding to these are partners, directors, managers and other senior figures from Ernst and Young, Grant Thornton, Deloitte, McKinsey, Accenture, Cisco and GSK.

STC CEO Pim van Baarsen commented: “This ‘Mentoring for Growth’ programme' is completely free and can provide leaders and employees of businesses based in the our region with a dedicated expert on a variety of disciplines.

“Companies will receive impartial advice, support and practical insight, as well as a fresh perspective on their business, the challenges they’re facing or big decisions they’re making.

“Each specialist advisor can provide an independent and experienced sounding board to support companies as they work through questions and challenges.”