Public Health officials urge against ‘COVID complacency’ and call for caution

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 28th May 2021 15:34

Public Health officials urge against ‘COVID complacency’ and

call for caution, strict self-isolation and the need for receiving

both doses of the vaccine, as the coronavirus and its variants

continue to circulate.

Data shows that finally Northamptonshire’s case rates in the last seven days have fallen below the England average. However, the original coronavirus, the variant first identified in India and the Kent variant are all in circulation and those without one or both doses of the vaccine remain at risk.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 17 May – 23 May 2021, shows a decrease of 7% since last week with 140 residents having tested positive. Weekly case numbers fell rapidly in late March from a plateauing trend and have since been on a slow declining trend, despite a brief rise in early May.

In the last week Northamptonshire’s infection rate per 100,000 population has dropped to 19.8 and is now statistically similar to the national average of 22. All district and borough area infection rates, apart from the Wellingborough areas, at 40.1, are showing similar or significantly lower rates to the national average. Daventry at 10.5 and Northampton at 14.7 are both significantly lower than the national average.

Out of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19- year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers. Over the last 4- week period there have been steady decreases in numbers of cases amongst people aged 60+.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, and the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, there have been no deaths recorded in Northamptonshire in the last five weeks.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has recently plateaued following a decreasing trend since mid-January. The latest data shows a total of 4 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 25th May 2021, which represents an increase of 1 when compared to the previous week.

Now, and in the coming months, residents who have symptoms are asked to continue to access PCR testing, while those who are not showing any symptoms are being urged to get tested twice weekly using a lateral flow test. Residents are also being urged to continue to exercise ‘COVID-safe’ behaviours as they go about their daily lives and strictly follow all self- isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

A new study by Public Health England shows for the first time that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are required to ensure effective protection against the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India. Local health leaders are urging people to come forward for both doses to give themselves the best possible protection against coronavirus variants.

“Restrictions have eased but we must not be lured into a false sense of security. Caution is still required, and we have to avoid being COVID complacent. Please follow all existing guidance, test twice weekly and take up the offer of both doses of the vaccine. Not one but both doses of the COVID-19 jab are vital in protecting fully against the Indian Variant. Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities against coronavirus, so it’s vital that everyone who is eligible should come forward for both doses as soon as they are invited.

“Also, I cannot stress enough the importance of self-isolation in stopping the coronavirus and its variants in their track. Swift and strict isolation inhibits transmission of the virus in all its forms and self-isolating when we could be infectious is the only way we will break the chains of transmission.”

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus- updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx.

You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery

at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:



The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website) Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

Wellingborough Swanspool Pavilion

Hall Park, Rushden

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive.

If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119. • Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.