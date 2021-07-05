School's animation competition to help tackle litter

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 3rd June 2021 09:13

Creative schoolchildren are being invited to help tackle litter in Northamptonshire by producing animated films focussing on the issue. Creative schoolchildren are being invited to help tackle litter in Northamptonshire by producing animated films focussing on the issue.

Creative schoolchildren are being invited to help tackle litter in Northamptonshire by producing animated films focussing on the issue.

Inspired by the Great British Spring Clean which runs from 28 May 2021 until 13 June 2021, West Northamptonshire Recycles’ Litter Animation Competition is challenging Key Stage 2 pupils across the county to create a short animation of no more than 20 seconds about the issues of litter in their school or across the wider community.

The winning entry will receive £200 for their school and their animation will be used by West Northamptonshire Recycles as part of their anti-littering campaigns.

Submissions could focus on a range of messages - from the impact of littering on the environment and the local community, to discouraging people from dropping their rubbish.

Children can use any animation software or apps they wish, though the finished video should include text or subtitles and a voiceover to aid accessibility, and must not feature images of children or copyrighted material.

All of the participating pupils will receive a certificate of recognition for taking part, and the winner will be judged by the Recycle for West Northamptonshire team.

Entries should be sent to litterchampions@westnorthants.gov.uk by 4pm on Monday 5 July 2021.

The Great British Spring Clean encourages people across the country to litter pick in their communities, and the West Northamptonshire Council are supporting a range of groups to carry out clean-up events over the coming weeks as part of the national campaign.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Portfolio Holder for Climate, Transport, Highways and Waste Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This Council is committed to tackling the issue of litter, and education will be key to our success. We need to show people the impact that littering has on our communities and the wider environment, and we’re inviting children to help us spread that important message.

“Please use your wonderful creativity to come up with a short animation that we can use to spread the anti-litter message far and wide and let’s make Northamptonshire a cleaner, greener place.”

More information is available on the West Northamptonshire Council website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.