Towcester and District Photographic Society - TDPS

Author: Anne Gray Published: 4th June 2021 09:07

Before then, though, on 7th June 2021 we welcome the outstanding Chris Upton with “Passion for Pictures”.



The past few months have been active and productive. In April members voted to change the name of the club from ‘Towcester Camera Club’ to Towcester & District Photographic Society. With members from as far away as Moulsoe, Rushden and Rugby, the name change was seen as an opportunity to demonstrate our wide geographic appeal; to recognise that photography in the 2020s means more than cameras; and to recognise that we are a society of enthusiasts, whether amateur or professional.

The launch of our vibrant new website has accompanied the name change. It is packed full of current information and resources, including the programme of events: www.towcesterphoto.co.uk Our Summer Speaker Series again offers non-members the opportunity to tune in to three outstanding speakers on a pay-per-view basis. Full details (including a joint ticket) are also available on our website. Before then, though, on 7th June 2021 we welcome the outstanding Chris Upton with "Passion for Pictures". Chris is a renowned and highly regarded speaker. Guests welcome to purchase a virtual ticket via our website. A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers.



Our identity may have been refreshed, but our mission remains the same: “To promote the art and science of photography in the South Northants area and to assist the membership in improving their standard of photography.” Our aims remain the same and can be found on our website.

We have a friendly and enthusiastic membership, which has bonded further through the ZOOM era and through the socially distanced photo walks of last summer – which we will be repeating for members again this summer. There is a good range and depth of work being produced and shared within the Club. This is the essence of what our Club is about: irrespective of starting point, what can we learn and what can we share. Our current ‘normal’ home is in Silverstone, where we look forward to returning when safe to do so: we are hoping that this will be in September.

The addition of monthly “TCC Extra” sessions is now embedded, with a rolling quarterly programme of “Camera Club Surgery & Technical Spotlight”, “Monthly Challenge Review” and “Competition/ Portfolio Readiness” on top of regular bi-weekly meetings. These speak to every level of photographer and augment the normal variety of external speakers, member presentations, practicals and other sessions.

Our first “Surgery” session generated more questions than our panel and members had time to debate, and in our February session we added a technical spotlight on ‘metering’ – one of those areas that can trip people up. Our May session looked at macro photography and focus stacking.

Our monthly challenge themes: “Panoramas”, “Close Up Flowers” and “Indoor Flash with Movement” produced some outstanding images and we are currently working on the theme of “Movement” – plenty of room for interpretation. The idea is to just have a go at themes that may be outside our particular comfort zone and, by doing so, to understand our cameras better.

The last few months have heralded two further notable achievements. Firstly, our BAND member image sharing platform informed me that we had notched up 12 months of virtual sharing, encompassing 14 monthly challenges and a wide variety of additional themes reflecting members’ own interests. Members have now posted well over 1,600 images over the past fourteen months, which we have enjoyed commenting on, encouraging each other or simply gaining inspiration from.

Secondly our Club delivered an impressive debut performance in the GB Cup – a Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) contest for club entries, finishing 52nd out of 114 in the Nature category. This pitted us against Clubs whose raison d’etre is competition. Ours is not: our members do not compete against each other in a club context; we do not have internal club competitions or leagues, but we do have advanced members who are encouraged to test their work in competitive forums if they wish to. Both our Nature and Open category results give us great encouragement and we will use 2021 as our benchmark as we continue to look for improvement in the quality of each member’s work.

In May, a selection of 20 of our members’ best images were pitted against 20 images from Olney Camera Club, in what was a fun and sociable evening. Our guest judge, Colin Mill (New City Photographic Society) did a fantastic job in critiquing a strong selection of images from both clubs, giving some valuable feedback. Six out of the 40 images were awarded a maximum 20 marks, equitably 3 from each club! It was a close call to the end, wit everyone keeping a keen eye on their score sheets. The final totals showed a 5 point advantage for TDPS – it has been a while since we chalked up a win in this friendly bit of local rivalry.



Occasional snapshots of our monthly challenge themes and upcoming events appear on the Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ We look forward to the point when we can safely resume our in-person meetings, although Zoom will remain the forum for our additional “surgery”, “challenge” and “competition readiness” sessions each month.



We continue to follow Government advice and our meetings will remain on ZOOM until our new season starts in September. We hope that relaxations will allow us to go ahead with some practical club sessions in June/ July, however. Assuming that we can meet in some form, we do intend to extend the Club schedule throughout the summer with additional guest speakers and photo walks alternating throughout July and August.

Occasional snapshots of our monthly challenge themes and upcoming events appear on the Club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ Alternatively, please check our website from time to time. Our membership year started in April, with annual membership just £18 plus £3 for speaker sessions on ZOOM or £3 for meetings in person in a hall.



Towcester Camera Club is a friendly, inclusive club with a focus on collaboration and learning, not on internal competitions. It participates in just one external competitions and two “Head-to-Heads” each year, although members who individually enter external competitions are encouraged to use the club for peer review of potential competition entries. Membership ranges from beginner to professional.

COVID-19 developments have necessitated Towcester Camera Club switching temporarily from bi-weekly physical meetings at St. Michael’s Church Room in Silverstone to bi-weekly virtual meetings. The club will resume physical meetings only when advice suggests that it is safe to do so.



The club is happy to answer enquiries via its secure website contact page www.towcesterphoto.co.uk or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/



Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester & District Photographic Society (TDPS)

