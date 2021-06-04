Reminder to be Covid Careful in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 4th June 2021 19:38

Public Health Officials remind residents of the importance of being ‘COVID Careful’ as this week’s data shows Northamptonshire’s infection rates are in line with the national average, but cases locally show a slight increase.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 24 May – 30 May 2021, show an increase of 3% since last week with 148 residents having tested positive.

The good news is that all district and borough area infection rates per 100,000 population are either statistically ‘significantly lower’ than or ‘similar’ to the national average. The county’s infection rate is now 18.3, and lower than the national average of 28.9. Kettering’s rate is 13.8, Daventry (9.3), Northampton (11.1) and South Northamptonshire (13.8); all significantly lower. Locally the highest rates are showing in Wellingborough (40.1) and Corby (30.5) but remain statistically ‘similar.’

However, the coronavirus and its variants unfortunately continue to circulate and those who are unvaccinated are still at risk. Public Health officials are reminding residents that ‘vulnerability to the virus is not visible.’ When out shopping, at a pub, restaurant or cinema, residents are urged to practice ‘Hands, Face and Respect the Space.’ They are also issuing a reminder that whilst those who have been ‘doubly vaccinated' they may largely be protected from severe disease themselves, they could still pass the virus on and put others at risk.

This week’s report also shows that of the ten-year age bands, secondary school age children (10 to 19-year olds) continue to have the highest case numbers, followed by 30 to 39-year olds. Over the last 4-week period the number of cases amongst people aged 60+ has plateaued.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and most vulnerable people, together with the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, no deaths have been recorded in Northampton shire in the last six weeks. Recent research shows that the vaccinations are effective against the Indian variant of concern (now called the Delta variant) in reducing infections and deaths.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has recently plateaued following a decreasing trend since mid-January. The latest data shows a total of 2 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 1st June 2021, which represents a decrease of 2 when compared to the previous week.

Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

“As life returns to the ‘new normal’ and we are now venturing out to work, to see friends and family and even shopping again for the first time in a while, we must remember that if we leave the house and mix with others then we need to make sure we are not unwittingly spreading the virus.

“Please be COVID-Careful at all times. Being mindful of the virus and careful not to put ourselves at risk or pass the virus on is the best thing we can do right now for ourselves, our friends and families and residents across the county. The coronavirus and its variants unfortunately continue to circulate and those who are unvaccinated are still at risk. Vulnerability to the virus is not visible - so when we are out shopping, at a pub, restaurant or cinema please remember ‘Hands, Face and Respect the Space’ of those around you. Being 'doubly vaccinated' may largely protect you from severe disease yourself but you could still pass the virus on and put others at risk.

“Also remember that both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are important for the best possible protection against COVID -19 and variants of concern, in particular the Delta variant first identified in India. Getting vaccinated is vital in protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities against coronavirus. Everyone who is eligible should come forward for both vaccines as soon as they are invited.

“We are all still in this together, so we also need to get tested twice a week to protect one another. Being COVID-Careful, testing twice weekly, strict self-isolation if infectious and getting both doses of the vaccine are the things we can all do to combat the risk and all are within our gift to control the spread.”

Now, and in the coming months, residents who have symptoms are asked to continue to access PCR testing, while those who are not showing any symptoms are being urged to get tested twice weekly using a lateral flow test. Residents are also being strictly follow all self-isolation guidance. For the full self-isolation guidance see here.

A study by Public Health England shows that two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are required to ensure effective protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant. Local health leaders are urging people to come forward for both doses to give themselves the best possible protection against coronavirus variants.

There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFT testing: Community-based Asymptomatic Testing sites at sites have been set up across the county: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-testing/Pages/community-based-testing-centres.aspx. You can also access tests through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use. You can find your nearest by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/find-covid-19-lateral-flow-test-site, or if you can’t get to an asymptomatic testing site or easily access Community Collect, you can order test kits for home delivery at: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

The community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are listed below.

Sessions House, County Hall, Northampton (variable opening days – please check council website)

Lodge Park Sports Centre, Corby (Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre open for collection of test kits only)

Brackley Leisure Centre, South Northamptonshire

Daventry Leisure Centre, Daventry

Wellingborough Swanspool Pavilion

Hall Park, Rushden

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get a PCR test as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.