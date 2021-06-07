NN12

>

News

>

Local News Fun for all the famly at 2021 Classic Author: Deborah Tee Published: 7th June 2021 09:08 Three-day summer festival offers driving experiences for all ages • Young Driver and Dream Rides return by popular demand • The perfect summer staycation for all ages and interests Three-day summer festival offers driving experiences for all ages • Young Driver and Dream Rides return by popular demand • The perfect summer staycation for all ages and interests





The Classic is firmly established as the summer’s biggest classic motor racing festival, packed with fun-fuelled entertainment for all ages.



The unrivalled roster of retro races plus massive displays of cherished classic cars from yesteryear all have widespread appeal across the generations… but that is just half the story at The Classic.



The event is bursting with activities to amuse all those seeking a fun-fuelled weekend in the mid-summer sunshine. What’s more, like the trackside grandstands and the live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, most of these are included absolutely free in the price of admission.



Fun fair rides are always hugely popular, with the dodgems, big wheel, carousel and roller coaster rides putting smiles on the faces of all generations plus crazy golf is another proven winner. There’s even a Shopping Village featuring over 100 retailers for festival-goers who enjoy a bit of retail therapy.



For those whose passions are fired by all the incredible cars on show, a wide range of driving experiences are also on offer at The Classic (30 July – 1 August 2021).



The event’s charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, is offering ‘behind the wheel’ simulators as part of its fundraising activity, while Sporting Bears returns with the ever-popular Dream Rides.



These offer visitors the wonderful opportunity to fulfil a lifetime fantasy by enjoying a passenger ride in a beautiful classic car on the country roads around Silverstone. With owners generously bringing their great cars to the festival at no cost, one hundred per cent of monies raised go directly to Sporting Bears’ chosen UK children’s charity.



The excellent Young Driver scheme also makes a welcome comeback to The Classic. For just £5, it offers children aged ten and over (but under 17) and above 1.42 metres tall their first taster driving experiences behind the wheel of a brand new dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa.



For something a bit different, budding young football stars aged between 5-15 can prepare for the forthcoming soccer season under the expert guidance of Chelsea FC Foundation coaches at the Yokohama Chelsea Skills Zone. The sessions are back by popular demand and will be bookable in advance; more details will be announced soon.



“While the spectacular line-up of historic racing will always be at the heart of The Classic festival, it’s all the accompanying family entertainment that makes it such a fabulous all-round weekend, and this summer’s perfect high-octane staycation,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events.



All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission currently starting at £47 and the price of a three-day weekend ticket just £125.



Encouraging families to share in the entertainment, free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in current Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.



Visit the official event website www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic The Classic is firmly established as the summer’s biggest classic motor racing festival, packed with fun-fuelled entertainment for all ages.The unrivalled roster of retro races plus massive displays of cherished classic cars from yesteryear all have widespread appeal across the generations… but that is just half the story at The Classic.The event is bursting with activities to amuse all those seeking a fun-fuelled weekend in the mid-summer sunshine. What’s more, like the trackside grandstands and the live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings, most of these are included absolutely free in the price of admission.Fun fair rides are always hugely popular, with the dodgems, big wheel, carousel and roller coaster rides putting smiles on the faces of all generations plus crazy golf is another proven winner. There’s even a Shopping Village featuring over 100 retailers for festival-goers who enjoy a bit of retail therapy.For those whose passions are fired by all the incredible cars on show, a wide range of driving experiences are also on offer at The Classic (30 July – 1 August 2021).The event’s charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, is offering ‘behind the wheel’ simulators as part of its fundraising activity, while Sporting Bears returns with the ever-popular Dream Rides.These offer visitors the wonderful opportunity to fulfil a lifetime fantasy by enjoying a passenger ride in a beautiful classic car on the country roads around Silverstone. With owners generously bringing their great cars to the festival at no cost, one hundred per cent of monies raised go directly to Sporting Bears’ chosen UK children’s charity.The excellent Young Driver scheme also makes a welcome comeback to The Classic. For just £5, it offers children aged ten and over (but under 17) and above 1.42 metres tall their first taster driving experiences behind the wheel of a brand new dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa.For something a bit different, budding young football stars aged between 5-15 can prepare for the forthcoming soccer season under the expert guidance of Chelsea FC Foundation coaches at the Yokohama Chelsea Skills Zone. The sessions are back by popular demand and will be bookable in advance; more details will be announced soon.“While the spectacular line-up of historic racing will always be at the heart of The Classic festival, it’s all the accompanying family entertainment that makes it such a fabulous all-round weekend, and this summer’s perfect high-octane staycation,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic’s promoter Goose Live Events.All tickets for The Classic must be purchased in advance with adult general admission currently starting at £47 and the price of a three-day weekend ticket just £125.Encouraging families to share in the entertainment, free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in current Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.