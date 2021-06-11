NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market at Capacity Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th June 2021 10:14 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th June 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th June 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



This Friday, with 19 stalls expected, the market should be at full capacity, although we can still operate in a Covid secure way. This is great news after so many restrictions being imposed over the past 15 months or so.



This should be our biggest market since the market relaunch in 2019, which is great for the market, and the town, moving forward. It also means we have to consider moving to a larger site in the future, as we still have enquiries from new businesses who want to join us. Any move will be some time off though, due to a number of factors beyond the control of the organisers.



Our popular "refill" business will be attending again, namely Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them, although the stall can cater for those who forget.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures remain in place to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.