Towcester and District Angling Association membership renewals

Author: John Newman Published: 7th June 2021 11:46

The membership books have now arrived from the printers, and will be in the tackle shops on Monday 7th June 2021. If anybody has any difficulty in renewing their membership, please don’t hesitate to telephone anyone on the committee, numbers are in your existing book.

It is that time of year when memberships are due for renewal. Already we have had some renewals via the website www.t-daa.uk/membership.htm .

The new season approaches both for rivers and Astwell Mill. During the off season we have been doing some maintenance work at Astwell, trimming trees and bushes and adding dye to the water to supress the weeds. The dye has already had an effect, although with the sudden arrival of some very sunny and hot weather we still need to keep our fingers crossed.

By the opening day Astwell will be strimmed and trimmed ready to go.

Silverlake has also been the subject of some work and a strim is due imminently.

On the subject of the committee, two long standing and much valued members of the committee have signalled their intention to retire at the next AGM, which due to Covid will be next March. In advance of their retirement I’m sure that members (not to mention the committee) would like to extend their sincere thanks to Trevor Johnson and Ivor Findall for their hard (often unsung) work and effort over many years.

This obviously leaves us with two vacancies on the committee, can we urge anybody who may want give the club some positive input and perhaps some fresh ideas to please step forward and volunteer for a post. If we leave the jobs to just a few people it ceases to be fun, whereas little and often for a number of people giving something back to the club can be very rewarding. Again, email us or telephone any committee member.

Plans for a members evening at Towcester Mill Brewery tap room in Towcester have not been abandoned, but as soon as we can see a viable opportunity we will let you know, perhaps an ideal event to have a chat about joining the committee.

